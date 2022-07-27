Monique Mello – 11:37 am | updated on 07/26/2022 12:00



Marcos Palmeiras lives José Leôncio in Pantanal Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

the chapter of wetland which aired last Saturday (23) had at least two scenes cut by decision of Globo’s management, in order to avoid controversy. One of them would have acidic criticism of right-wing politicians, with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) as the biggest representative today.

According to a report by Notícias da TV, which reveals that it had access to the original script, the character José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) would refuse to watch election time advertisements, which would trigger criticism in a conversation with the characters Mariana (Selma Egrei ) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos).

According to the website, the scenario of polarization between two candidates as antagonistic as Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Bolsonaro, made Globo prefer to avoid heating up emotions in the pre-election period. For the station’s top management, the sequence of the scene would not add anything to the plot and would generate “unnecessary noise”.

Another controversial scene that was vetoed, in the same chapter, would be the exchange of kisses between two characters who believe they are brothers. In the censored scene, Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) would ignore the belief that they would be practicing incest and would “surrender to love”.

– Is it a sin? Two brothers love each other this way? (…) If it wasn’t for that… – one of the characters would say.

