Gol decision irritates pilots and flight attendants, who call for demonstration





The National Aeronauts Union (SNA) issued a new summons to Gol Linhas Aéreas crew to attend the union headquarters next Monday (1st), at 1 pm, where a demonstration will take place. The initiative comes from the lack of an agreement with the airline.

During a meeting held this Tuesday, July 26th, Gol informed its decision to implement compensation through the payment of compensation, in the monthly amount and for 4 months, with the first payment together with the September salary, in the approximated values in:

– Commanders: BRL 2,300;

– Co-pilots: BRL 1,100;

– Heads of Cabin: R$ 550;

– Commissioners: BRL 450.

In addition, also by unilateral decision, Gol announced the creation of a committee/forum of 12 crew members, aiming to seek opportunities for optimizing the company’s costs and which, if any savings, will be converted to the flight group.

“The SNA understands that the compensation implemented by Gol does not meet the claim agenda, and does not agree with the creation of a parallel committee/forum. Therefore, the SNA is calling the Gol crew for the demonstration next Monday, at 1 pm. The participation of each Gol aeronaut is fundamental. Appear in uniform next Monday (1st), at 1 pm, at the SNA headquarters”says the union in a note.



