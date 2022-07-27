Government opens consultation on high voltage consumer being able to choose energy supplier | Economy

The Ministry of Mines and Energy opened this Tuesday (26) a public consultation on the possibility of so-called high voltage consumers being able to choose their own electricity suppliers.

High voltage consumers are generally industries and companies in medium or small. The possibility for a consumer to choose his own electricity supplier is called “free energy market”.

The public consultation will be 30 daysas of this Tuesday, and has already been published in the “Official Gazette”.

Under current rules, only energy consumers with a load equal to or greater than 1,000 kW can choose their own energy supplier. They are, in general, big industries. From 2023, according to current legislation, the load limit will drop to 500 kW.

In consultation with the government, the objective is to ensure that all consumers served at voltages equal to or greater than 2.3 kilovolts (kV) can buy power from any supplier as of January 1, 2024.

The advantage of the so-called “free market” for energy consumers is to be able to negotiate directly with the supplier the price and the selling conditions.

Consumers who do not participate in the “free market” are served by the energy distributor in the region and do not have this negotiating power.

“With the new proposal presented today for contributions from society, it is intended to continue the path of gradual opening of the market, allowing another portion of consumers to exercise their power of choice”, says the ministry.

residential consumers

The government has not proposed a timetable for opening the energy market for consumers served at low voltage, that is, residential consumers and small businesses.

In a note, the Ministry of Mines and Energy said that it awaits the approval of a bill in Congress that deals with the subject, due to the impact that the total opening of the energy market may have on the sector.

Energy distributors have long-term contracts, and an abrupt migration can cause a crisis.