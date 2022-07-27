Governor Izolda Cela announces PDT disaffiliation in Ceará after not being chosen as a candidate for reelection | Elections 2022 in Ceará

The current head of the state executive was supported by former governor Camilo Santana (PT). Roberto Cláudio, in turn, was the favorite of presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT). The victory of Roberto Cláudio, in the internal convention of the PDT, culminated in the rupture of the alliance maintained between PT and PDT in Ceará. The PT even decided to launch its own candidate for government, licensed state deputy Elmano de Freitas. (See more about the split between the parties below.)

Elections 2022 in Ceará: who are the pre-candidates for the government

Through social media, the governor informed about the decision. “We have today, through a legitimate decision of the parties that have helped to build this project in favor of Ceará, two candidacies launched for the State Government. We could already be all united against fascism, intolerance and hatred”, said Izolda.

“I defended this from the beginning, together with Cid, Camilo and many others. Faced with this new reality, and respecting the decisions taken, I announce my request to withdraw from the PDT. I continue with determination to fulfill this honorable task in command of the State Government always asking God’s blessings to do the best for the people of Ceará”, added the governor.

Understand the break between PT and PDT in Ceará after choosing a government candidate

2 of 3 Camilo Santana was an ally of Ciro Gomes, the main name of the PDT in the state — Photo: Arquivo g1 Camilo Santana was an ally of Ciro Gomes, the main name of the PDT in the state — Photo: Arquivo g1

Last Sunday night (24) was hectic in the political scene of Ceará. Former governor Camilo Santana announced, through social media, the candidacy of Elmano de Freitas, from the same party, for the state government. The act met the expectations of the greatest ally of the former state manager, Ciro Gomes, and included a new chapter in the history of the two leaders in Ceará’s politics.

That’s because Camilo and Ciro were historical allies in Ceará in the last decade, which even led Camilo to the state executive before the Ferreira Gomes family representative joined the PDT.

However, the now pre-candidate for the Federal Senate for the PT supported the name of the current governor, Izolda Cela, for the state government, while the pre-candidate for the presidency supports the former mayor of Fortaleza. This was made official, this Sunday, as the party’s candidate for the post.

3 out of 3 Support for different candidates for state government exposed conflict between Camilo and Ciro. — Photo: Fabiane de Paula/SVM; José Leomar/SVM Support for different candidates for state government exposed conflict between Camilo and Ciro. — Photo: Fabiane de Paula/SVM; José Leomar/SVM

Governor Izolda Cela, who took office after Camilo Santana resigned, was seeking to run for reelection, but was not approved by the party. The name of Roberto Cláudio was chosen on the 18th, at a meeting of the PDT directory in the state.

On the occasion, there was a vote to choose the pre-candidate, and Izolda lost to the former mayor of the capital by 29 against 54 votes. In addition to Ciro, Roberto Cláudio had the support of the national president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, and the current mayor of Fortaleza, José Sarto.

Izolda, supported by Camilo, was preferred by the senator and former governor of Ceará, Cid Gomes. In addition, the PT, MDB, PP, PV and PC do B parties expressed their support for the candidacy of the current state manager.

The relationship between the political leaderships of the PT and the PDT, however, had already shaken years before. In 2012, Cid and Ciro Gomes — then in the PSB — supported the name of state deputy Roberto Cláudio, in the PSD at the time, for the mayor of Fortaleza. The nomination was discarded by the then mayor of Fortaleza, Luizianne Lins (PT), who supported Elmano’s name to run for the City Hall.

In the electoral race, Elmano and Roberto Cláudio had a fierce dispute in the first round, but the PSB candidate was victorious in the decision of the election. Later, Roberto Cláudio, Ciro and Cid, in addition to their allies, transferred to the Pros, starting to relate to the PT again through the state government.

Remember facts from the Camilo Santana era in the government of Ceará

Who is Izolda Cela, the first woman to assume the government of Ceará

The coalition chose Camilo Santana in consensus, and the PT candidate then ran in the 2014 elections. Thus, the ticket won the dispute for the Palácio da Abolição against the candidate Eunício Oliveira (MDB), raising Camilo as a state political power.

In the following elections for mayor of the capital, Roberto Cláudio — already in the PDT, as well as the Ferreira Gomes brothers — tried to be re-elected to the position. The dispute for the management of the municipality also had the participation of the former mayor Luizianne Lins, who ended up defeated: she came out in 3rd place, behind Captain Wagner (PR).

Despite being in the state government supported by the Ferreira Gomes brothers, Camilo Santana adopted a neutral tone during the campaign for mayor that year. The most incisive support came when Roberto Cláudio moved to the second round.