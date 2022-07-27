Gradiente bets on a fight with Apple over the iPhone brand to try to get back on its feet

The legal dispute between apple and the Gradient for the use of the “iPhone” brand in Brazil gained a new chapter after the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) publish a favorable opinion to the American giant at the end of last week. The fight takes place as the national home appliance maker seeks to rebuild. The company has been in judicial recovery since 2018.

Today, the company’s main revenue, now called IGB Eletrônica, comes from leasing and managing properties in its three industrial parks in the Manaus Free Trade Zone. Despite having lost in the other instances, the company continues to bet on a favorable decision in the trial by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), still no date set. The Brazilian’s victory is considered unlikely by experts.

Gradiente, commanded by executive Eugênio Staub, was a force in electronics in Brazil until the 1990s, but began to decline after the country opened up to exports, under the Collor government. Since then, the company, known especially for its stereo and TV sets, has tried several new product lines to get back on its feet – without success so far.

Gradiente even launched its own iPhone, but the deal didn’t go ahead Photograph: Filipe Araújo/Estadão

To prove the intellectual property, the Brazilian argues that she registered the name “G Gradiente iphone” to the National Institute of Intellectual Property (INPI) in the year 2000, although the authorization of the agency only came in 2008. The first device with this nomenclature was launched by Apple in the United States, in 2007. “Brazilian law says that the trademark is protected since the application is filed. Apple has been winning so far, but the case is not over yet and we are optimistic”, says the lawyer representing the IGB, Igor Mauler Santiago.

So far, this argument has not reverberated in the courts. Apple’s thesis, which has been accepted in all instances so far, is that iPhone is a descriptive name. In addition, the company says it already uses the prefix, in lowercase, for its previous products since 1998, such as iPod, in addition to being a world-renowned brand. In an opinion released on Friday, 15th, the PGR assessed that the concession by the INPI cannot be restricted solely to the requirement of prior notice, that is, who requested it first.

In March 2022, the Supreme Court decided that it would vote on the matter, but there is no set deadline for that to happen. Mauler estimates the trial will take up to five years. Despite Gradiente’s optimism, the expectation of lawyers in the area is that the STF will follow the same line, with an unfavorable opinion for the Brazilian. “This process is doomed to failure. It is very difficult, not to say impossible, to reverse the judgments of the lower courts”, says lawyer Paulo Akiyama, founding partner of Akiyama Advogados Associados.

For him, the fact that the companies have not reached an agreement after more than 20 conciliation hearings indicates that “Gradiente’s financial objective is beyond rational”. However, Mauler, representative of the company, argues that despite the judicial recovery process, the outcome of the action is not a matter of life and death for Gradiente.

Brazilian company fights for part of Apple’s profit with the iPhone brand Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

“If the company was desperate to take any amount, it would have made a deal. She’s just looking for her rights,” he says. The lawyer also claims that the worst economic moment is behind us, while the current scenario is one of financial balance. According to Mauler, Gradiente regularized its tax situation with the Federal Government and has been able to pay creditors.

Although it still sells electronics, most of the company’s revenue comes from renting properties, according to financial records available on the investor relations website. Listed on B3, it has 12.5 million common shares outstanding. Little liquid, they are currently quoted at R$ 27.51. At the end of 2021, Gradiente recorded a negative consolidated equity of approximately R$1 billion. The net loss reached BRL 54.1 million last year, compared to BRL 84.8 million in 2020.

In early 2012, with the brand “Nova Gradiente” the company tried to return to the market with some products, including the G Gradiente iPhone. However, in November of the same year, it informed investors of the interruption in operations due to the economic scenario.

In 2018, it announced a new attempt, focusing on products aimed at solar energy, LED lamps and monitoring equipment in the area of ​​security. In the same year, the company had its request for judicial recovery accepted, after the extrajudicial plan approved in 2010 was terminated at the end of 2017.

What the experts say

In the opinion of lawyer Luciano Buratto, although the principle of precedence is the main point when it comes to registering trademarks and patents, it is not an absolute right. “I do not believe in this optimism, because it is about looking at the case as a duel between David and Goliath, but understanding that this principle alone is not enough for the trial”, says the founding partner of the Buratto Sociedade de Advogados office.

Buratto points out that despite having filed the order in 2000, Gradiente only launched the G Gradiente iPhone in 2012, when Apple had already consolidated its device under the “iPhone” brand worldwide. Paulo Akiyama, in turn, recalls that the brand’s precedence in another country also protects the American brand.

Lawyer Fábio Pimentel, a partner at Pimentel Aniceto Advogados, follows the same line. For the specialist, the scenario is unfavorable for Gradiente. But he adds that the complexity of the matter still involves possible economic consequences in other legal disputes.

“As important as the decision on this specific case is to determine the effects of the decision, because it runs the risk of changing the logic of the trademark system in Brazil, which is supported by international rules”, he says, explaining that it is up to the STF to modulate the decision. , that is, to stipulate whether it will be valid for previous or future cases of the same nature.