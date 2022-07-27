Grmio draw with Chapecoense and open gap for Cruzeiro to open in Serie B

photo: Lucas Uebel/Grmio Diego Souza’s Grmio lost Bitello by being sent off in the first half On Tuesday night, Grmio visited Chapecoense, at Arena Cond, in Chapec (SC), and drew goalless. The match, valid for the 21st round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, was marked by the expulsion of Bitello, still in the first stage. The result was good for Cruzeiro, the leader, who has 45 points and will open up an advantage at the front, in the event of a triumph over Brusque, away from home, on Saturday, at 11 am.

Thus, with the point, Tricolor Gacho remained in the runner-up and reaches 37 in the competition. However, it can lose positions in case of Vasco and Bahia triumph. On the other hand, Chape remains in 14th place, with 23 points gained – just three more than CSA, the first club in the Z4. However, due to the tie-breaking criteria, the Santa Catarina team has no chance of returning to the sticking zone in this round.

Therefore, on the next round, Chapecoense will face Vasco, at 4 pm (Braslia) on Sunday, in So Janurio. In turn, Grmio visits Guarani, in Campinas, only on Fridays, starting at 9:30 pm.

THE GAME

At the beginning of the game, after just two minutes, the visitors were in danger. Ferreira stole the ball in the offensive field and activated Campaz, who beat the goalkeeper and crossed, but found no one in the area. Then Biel kicked over his opponent.

However, the good game that the Grêmio players had been making was hampered in the 30th minute. That’s because Bitello just looked at the ball, raised his leg too much and ended up hitting Perotti in the face with the cleats of his boot. The referee then had no qualms about applying the red card directly.

Despite the numerical advantage, Chapecoense did not endanger Gabriel Grando’s goal for the remainder of the first half. Incidentally, on the return of the interval, it was Grmio that scared in the first minute. Guilherme shoved it to Diego Souza, who dribbled the marker and dug into goalkeeper Saulo. The ball passed close, but went out with the archer’s deflection.

The Santa Catarina response came the next minute. At two, Perotti took a risk from outside the area, but missed the target. At 23, Malton kicked from distance, however, also wide.

Finally, as time passed, the confrontation cooled down and the chances diminished. Therefore, the technique of the first half was maintained and, even with one more, it was not able to pierce the gacho block. In the last move, Perotti rose higher than Grmio’s defense and headed the cross from a corner, but Gabriel Grando prevented the home team’s goal.

CHAPECOENSE 0 X 0 GRMI

CHAPECOENSE

Saul; Ronei, Lo, Victor Ramos and Fernando (Kevin); Malton (Claudinho), Matheus Bianqui, Luizinho (Alisson) Felipe Ferreira (Lima); Chrystian (Jonathan) and Perotti

technician: Marcelo Cabo

GRMI

Gabriel Grando; Rodrigo Ferreira, Pedro Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti (Thiago Santos), Bitello and Campaz (Lucas Leiva); Biel (Janderson), Diego Souza (Elias) and Ferreira (Guilherme)

technician: Roger Machado

Place: Arena Cond, in Chapec (SC)

Date: July 26, 2022, Tuesday

referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Jnior (PR)

Assistants: Joo Fbio Machado Brischiliari (PR) and Marcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de S (RJ-VAR-FIFA)

public: 11:302 fans

Income: BRL 1,003,460.00

Yellow Cards: Roger Machado, Lucas Leiva, Nicolas (Grmio)

Red Card: Bitello (Grmio)