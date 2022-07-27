groups sell formula from city hall at R$ 40

Facebook groups irregularly sell powdered milk distributed for free by the São Paulo City Hall to poor residents. The product of the Leve Leite program, aimed at socially vulnerable people, is sold for between R$15 and R$40 in Facebook groups, which function as a parallel market for thousands of people.

The product also serves as an exchange for rice and beans. Donations to people in need are less frequent, but every now and then a publication of this type appears.

What is the irregularity? The milk is distributed to those who need it, it cannot be sold. A municipal decree prohibits the commercialization and exchange of these products and may even exclude beneficiaries from the program. Leve Leite distributes powdered milk, but milk formula is also available for children aged 4 to 12 months.

Lawyers heard by UOL state that this action can be classified as a crime of fraud. The prefecture does not say what measures it has taken to curb this parallel market.

How does online sales work? O UOL located at least five groups selling powdered milk from the prefecture on Facebook. The biggest one has more than 87 thousand participants. The dynamics are the same for everyone.

Someone advertises the product with the final price, something around R$15 to R$30 a unit, and then people respond that they are interested. The next step is to chat on Messenger, the social network’s messaging app.

Generally, the meeting point is the turnstiles of a train or subway station. Another possibility is to mark on an avenue with a large circulation of people and cars. There are those who accept payment only on time and also those who demand that the money be deposited right after confirmation by message.

In the days that it observed these groups, the report also saw that there are many publications from people who want to buy powdered milk and sometimes cannot find a seller. To a lesser extent are exchange offers and donations.

An “advertiser” who places a value considered abusive violates the group’s “code of rules” and receives criticism from users in the publication, and may be excluded from the virtual community.

Groups bring together powdered milk sellers distributed by the city hall Image: Playback/Facebook

How much does powdered milk cost now? Powdered milk was 9.86% more expensive in the last 12 months, according to the IPCA (National Index of Broad Consumer Prices) in June.

In supermarkets in São Paulo, a 400g pack of Italac powdered milk costs R$18.28, a 380g Ninho costs R$21.48, and a 750g Nest costs R$38.98. The package given by the city and sold in groups is 1 kilo.

The price increase of this has been the subject of social media, with the sharing of photos of the prices of the product sold in supermarkets.

In Facebook groups, sellers and buyers use the amounts charged in stores to criticize advertisements considered abusive of powdered milk.

Users compare prices advertised in groups with those charged in supermarkets Image: Playback/Facebook

Who is entitled to the benefit? The Leve Leite program is aimed at low-income families enrolled in CadÚnico (Cadastro Único) for social programs. Children from 4 months of age must be enrolled in early childhood education institutions in the municipal network of São Paulo.

Another public served are children with disabilities who study up to the 5th year of elementary school. For these beneficiaries, registration with CadÚnico is not mandatory.

Children under 1 year old receive the milk formula every month at the daycare, and delivery to other users is made every four months by the Post Office.

According to the São Paulo City Hall, the program serves around 320,000 children throughout the capital.

Comment on milk sales group distributed by São Paulo City Hall Image: Playback/Facebook

What does the city say about the sale of powdered milk? Decree No. 57,632/17, published when João Doria (PSDB) was mayor of São Paulo, states that proof of sale or exchange of milk provided by the Leve Leite program is punishable.

In the first one, the family will have milk delivery suspended for a delivery cycle. If the problem persists, the beneficiary will be excluded from the program.

The one who follows up and monitors the implementation of Leve Leite is Codae (School Food Coordination), a body linked to the SME (Municipal Department of Education).

When questioned, the city government only reported that the Portal SP 156 website provides information on reports of irregular conduct.

O UOL also contacted Facebook, but had no response as of the publication of this article.

Comments on prices above those set out in the group rules are common Image: Playback/Facebook

When is the sale considered a crime? The free distribution of milk by the city hall of the capital involves the practice of possible crimes, according to experts heard by the UOL.

Juliana Bertholdi, lawyer and doctoral student in Justice, Democracy and Human Rights at PUC-PR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná), says that fraud can be seen when a person enrolls in the social program without needing the benefit.

Whoever buys the milk can be framed in the crime of receiving, says the lawyer.

She notes that publications in the prefecture’s milk powder sales groups bring different approaches, such as exchanging milk for rice, beans or disposable diapers.

“We are living in a very delicate political moment in which we have to be careful not to villainize people who are victims of social vulnerability. In these groups, there are people with bad intentions, but I see a need for those who are there”

Is it an immoral issue? For Matheus Falivene, doctor and master in criminal law from the Faculty of Law of USP (University of São Paulo), the beneficiary who has more units of the product and puts it up for sale in theory would not be committing a crime.

He reinforces that it is “in theory” because the circumstances of each case need to be analyzed, such as the number of cans sold or whether the buyer knew the origin of the product.

“Even if it’s not a crime, it’s a morally serious issue. Because these people shouldn’t be enrolled in the program if they don’t need powdered milk and can still take the place of those who really need it.”

According to Bertholdi, a beneficiary enrolled in the program that sells or exchanges powdered milk does not commit a crime, but an administrative offense. This means that the citizen committed an irregularity that must be punished in the sphere of public administration, which are cases of suspension or exclusion from the program.

However, this practice can be interpreted differently by legal professionals, according to the lawyer. Some point to the possibility of receiving the crime, provided for in article 180 of the Penal Code.

But it may also not be receiving because that would happen if the milk were the product of crime, which is not the case when it is obtained regularly, says Juliana Bertholdi.