GTA 6 will have a Latina woman as the protagonist

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will be the first game developed and released in the new era of Rockstar Games, a kinder and more progressive company that has worked for 4 years to get rid of the toxicity that was harming their workplaces.

Who says it is Jason Schreier from Bloomberg who, after talking to more than 20 current and former employees of Rockstar Games, shared reports of a company where there is much more respect and care for the work that is done, for greater respect for different cultures and players.

According to Schreier, the development of GTA 6 is being slower than desired because Rockstar Games has been affected by the pandemic and is also implementing changes to the work environment. This is resulting in happier employees and the cultural changes more than justify the slow development.

Since 2018, Rockstar Games has been working to transform what was referred to by employees as “a boys’ club” into a “real company”, seeking to eliminate toxicity, crunch and bullying so that all types of employees feel good.

One of the proofs of the efforts for greater and better representation of diverse cultures is that GTA 6 will have a Latin woman as the protagonist, something rare to see in Rockstar Games of the modern era. In addition, it is mentioned that the tone of the game itself may change a little due to the current state of the world.

In addition, several officials commented that it is currently not even possible to satirize the United States of America because the country itself has become a satire of itself. Hard words, but hard to counter and that leave us thinking about the plans for GTA 6.