He arrives! Government launches channel to report abusive telemarketing

Abusive telemarketing may have its days numbered, as a new channel created by the Ministry of Justice must put an end to calls that are made several times a day without the authorization of customers. The new service can lead to administrative actions against companies that insist on the practice.

With the channel created by the ministry, any citizen can register the complaint against the telemarketing company that practices the abuse. After that, consumer protection entities will proceed with the analysis of the complaint so that customers are no longer bothered by excessive calls and messages.

Channel created by the Ministry of Justice

In order to file a complaint, it is necessary to fill out a form with more details about the attempts to sell products and services by the companies in question.

Abusive telemarketing is now a reason for complaint thousands of Brazilians. Without knowing how to end the practice, there are citizens who file a lawsuit in court.

With the new service channel created by the Ministry of Justice, it is enough to register the complaint online and make it clear that you have not given any authorization for the company to contact you to make the offer. The complaint must be registered through the page “denuncia-telemarketing.mj.gov.br”.

In the form you need to answer some questions. Are they:

Do you have a relationship with the company? (hire some service);

Did you give permission for this company to call you to offer products and services?;

Does the calling company represent itself?;

What is the name of the company she represents?;

Enter the name of the company that called you.

In addition, it is also necessary to indicate the date of the connections. The form has other fields for optional filling. Complaints will be analyzed by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon).

According to the Ministry of Justice, complaints will be forwarded to the Procons of each state, which will be able to open administrative actions. And there’s more: the denounced companies can pay a daily fine of one thousand reais, but they can reach R$ 13 million, if they are actually convicted.