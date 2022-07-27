He has been living with HIV for 35 years: ‘I don’t need to advance the hand of life’ – 07/27/2022

“It bothers me much more the signs of advancing age than the fact of being HIV positive,” says, laughing, Luís Baron, 62, who discovered he had HIV in 1987, after his husband became ill and died of AIDS in the same year. But the subject was not always treated lightly and naturally.

“When I tested positive, I didn’t want to tell my partner because he was already weakened and would feel guilty. But it was a disaster: my life stopped for about four, five years. I left work, traveled, tried to understand what the disease was. and I traveled out of the country, I did some things that I don’t know if they were good, but I got here. The only thing I wouldn’t admit was dying from it.”

It was not an easy journey. With the disease stigmatized and with no hope of cure or even prevention, Baron says that he lived “with the sword in his head waiting for it to fall to death”.

The news impacted the family, but he says he made everyone learn to live with HIV, just like he did. “After the crash, that was my reality and I had to move on.”

In 1996, doctors accompanying him told of a cocktail of 22 pills being prescribed to those with HIV with great results. At first, he did not want to adhere to the treatment.

Cocktail changed the trajectory

Image: iStock

Only a year later, and with the tests “a little complicated”, he was advised by specialists to start antiretroviral therapy. “Since then, I’ve been taking it and I’ve come this far.”

According to him, his health is currently the equivalent of a 62-year-old man. “I’m healthy within my means, I have a normal life. My viral load is undetectable and it’s only now that the HIV meds have caused some little problems. It’s just technicalities after so many years of taking the medication.”

The life of Baron, a visual arts dealer, followed with plans and projects. The most important, without a doubt, was to fulfill the dream of fatherhood. The arrival of her son, now 17, changed her perspective on everything.

Population needs a careful look

In 2017, Baron started researching the LGBTQIA+ old age and discovered that there was no visibility for this population and, in 2019, he met the NGO EternamenteSOU and became vice president.

Currently, he presides over the entity whose focus is people over 50 and offers psychological, psychosocial, legal (retirement, social name) and even socialization care.

With the arrival of the covid-19 pandemic and face-to-face meetings prohibited, the way was to invest in online meetings. It was a success and over 3,500 people participated. But there is much to be done, guarantees the president.

In October, the 5th LGBTQIA+ Old Age Meeting will take place, with the expectation of holding the 1st world forum on the same theme.

“We are making progress on several issues. However, the HIV issue in this community is very complex because it involves outdated concepts such as promiscuity. I miss studies and public policies specifically focused on the subject”, comments Baron.

In fact, simple health problems are still neglected in this public due to shame and ignorance. “I see a universe of issues. In the case of older men, we have a very important affective vulnerability. Due to fears, many end up ignoring simple care, such as condom use, PrEP, PEP, and they run the risk of HIV contamination and other STIs.”

Population 60+ has a drop in cases

Image: iStock

HIV/AIDS Epidemiological Bulletin 2021 shows a drop in cases in the population over 60 years old. In 2010, among men, the age group represented 10.8% of those infected and, in 2020, 9.4%.

Among women, the percentage was 5.9% and, in the last survey, it was 4.5% In Brazil, from 1980 to June 2021, there were 688,348 (65.8%) cases of AIDS in men and 356,885 (34.2%) in women.

Although the outlook is positive for this population, with an important evolution of drugs that changed the history of the disease and, mainly, of people, there are still some barriers to be broken, believes Jamal Suleiman, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital Emílio Ribas, who has followed since 1984, closely, all the changes in behavior of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

“The first point is when you say that HIV is a moral judgment. When you say that you have high blood pressure, for example, no one says you have it because you ate too much salt. In the case of HIV, there is always a judgment and we need to end it with that. There is no benign disease. Disease is disease”, recalls the doctor.

Equal treatment for all

The infectologist explains that, in general, the treatment of a person living with HIV over 60 is the same as the others. Differences can occur when we have a diagnosis of a recent infection or we are talking about an old infection. This will determine the form of treatment and how the patient is doing.

There is another factor: the comorbidities that usually exist in older people, such as diabetes and dyslipidemias. “This adds complexity and you have to choose a certain product (drug) that has the least impact. I always joke that there is no free lunch and in the case of HIV it is no different. A person can take aspirin and have gastric bleeding, so the care are the same.”

What cannot change is the need to treat. However, many patients still have difficulty adhering to treatment.

“It depends on the follow-up and even on the family structure. There are many patients who hide and I always advise having someone to share these moments with. I usually say to patients that the treatment is for life and not for the rest of life. rest in life”, says Suleiman.

Information cannot be missing

In Luís Baron’s opinion, it is necessary to disseminate knowledge and stop prejudice. As a consultant for the NGO EternamenteSOU, he conducts lectures at companies across the country.

“Many gay elders are egresses from the dictatorship, they went through and still go through the prejudice of their sexual orientation. narratives of LGBT 50+ people”, alongside Carlos Eduardo Henning and Sandra Regina Mota Ortiz.

Another work he indicates is “Introduction to LGBTI+ Old Ages”, made by EternamenteSou in partnership with SBGG (Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology).

“It’s 2022 and there’s a lot of taboo. I always get stories on my social media and, when I tell my story, someone pulls me aside and whispers that he’s HIV positive too. The decision to tell or not is individual, but it’s not the virus that defines you. HIV prepared me to die, although I know that it is not synonymous with death. The virus taught me that I don’t need to advance the pointers of my life because of something that will happen I don’t know when. It’s a day of every time and, if possible, make the most of your day”, concludes Baron.