“He still hasn’t…” Fabrizio Romano gets angry with Mauro Cezar and gives back because of Flamengo

under the command of Dorival JuniorFlamengo comes from three consecutive victories in the Brazilian championship, where it occupies the sixth place with 30 points, nine less than the leader of the competition. The Rubro-Negra team remains alive in the three competitions, Brazilian, Brazil’s Cup and Liberatorsbut for that the board needs to invest in good hires so that the technician has good spare parts.

the dome of Dearest already closed with names like: Arturo Vidal and Scallionbut still, seeks new hires in the market, as the strong interest in the arrival of Oscar through a loan. According to information from the journalist Fabrizio Romanonegotiations began on the 15th.

“Negotiations between Flamengo and Shanghai SIPG for the Oscars have been ongoing since July 15th. Construction in progress. Conversations between all parties, trying to find a way. ��⏳���� #Flamengo …and despite many denials, Oscar is still pushing to join Flamengo.”

The curious thing is that this Oscar situation has resulted in a ‘bullshit’ among journalists Mauro Cezar and Fabrizio Romano. At least two weeks ago, Mauro kind of mocked the information coming from the Europe of what Oscar was negotiating with Flamengo: “It’s amazing how any rumor that arrives in the press with an Italian ‘accent’ is immediately treated here as true. This is the case of Oscar, who at no time negotiated with Flamengo”.

Fabrizio Romano didn’t like the positioning of Mauro Cezar and countered the communicator on the twitter this Tuesday (26). “I see that today he talks to us about Oscar in negotiations with Flamengo… And he still hasn’t apologized”.