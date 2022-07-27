Hearing between Glova de Pedreiro and Allan Jesus ends without agreement

The conciliation hearing held today (26) ended without an agreement, as part of the process brought by Iran Santana Alves, Luva de Pedreiro, and the influencer’s former manager, Allan Jesus.

Luva wants to break the bond by paying 50% of the amounts of the agreements closed during the period in which he was linked to Allan (June 21), without the need for the minimum fine of R$ 5.2 million provided for in the contract. The businessman, in turn, demands compensation of R$ 20 million – the account was made based on the four-year duration of the contract. This amount had already been placed by Allan’s lawyers in an email exchange revealed by UOL.

The case is being processed at the 2nd Civil Court of Barra da Tijuca, in Rio. Judge Flávia Almeida Viveiros de Castro suggested to the parties the payment of R$ 5.2 million, in addition to receiving the percentage of the signed contracts. By the calculations of lawyers, it would be an approximate value of R$ 7 million. UOL found out which side of Allan even swayed, but the representative of Luva de Pedreiro did not agree.

Today’s hearing (26) was by videoconference and lasted about 1h30. Iran did not show up, which made the magistrate a little annoyed. Allan reinforced to the judge points that were put in recent interviews given by the businessman, who began the partnership with the influencer on February 25.

With no agreement, the process continues. Judge Flávia Viveiros was covering vacations and the case will be handled by another magistrate. The determination of the amount of compensation will continue by the court.

Luva tries to disassociate himself from Allan on the grounds that he is unable to understand the terms of the contract made by the businessman. At the time of the signing, Iran was not advised by lawyers and claims that he did not understand the clauses. Allan, in turn, says that the influencer is literate.