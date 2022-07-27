Heat and football can make Ambev ABEV3 share rise by up to 20%

Two things usually drive beer sales: football and heat. In São Paulo alone this year, July is the hottest since 1984, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet). For the month, the average maximum temperature would normally be 23ºC. But, with summer out of season, this year, the average is already at 25.9ºC. The same is repeated for much of Brazil.

The beverage manufacturer Ambev (ABEV3) has its hands in the sky thanking these atypical temperatures. The heat and the World Cup, in November, are putting an end to a period of slump in the shares of the company, which owns brands such as SkolBrahma, Colorado, Budweiser, Beck’sCorona and many, many others, according to market analysts.

What’s happening with the stocks? From early 2022 to mid-June, the company’s shares fell 13.13%. But since then, they have been rehearsing a recovery and have already gone from R$13.03 on June 17 to the current R$14.81. In the last 30 days alone, the recovery is 6.78%.

This upward trend exists, but the paper still needs a push to rise further, says Virgilio Lage, a specialist at Valor Investimentos, who estimates a 10% to 20% appreciation for the stock by the end of the year.

How will the World Cup affect the action? The good news is that, before the year is out, another event should promote beer sales at ambev: the World Cup in Qatar in November.

The company is expected to sell even more beer with the Cup, the reduction of the pandemic and the greater participation of the population in social events, he says. régis Chinchilla, from the Terra Investimentos analysis team.

In addition, inflationary relief is expected and prices of basic products, such as wheat, one of the raw material most used by ambev, at lower levels. “This would lead to an evolution in the company’s margins, resulting in the appreciation of the asset in the coming months”, predicts Luis Novaes, also from the analysis team at Terra Investimentos.

What are analysts expecting for the company? THE ambev presents its results the day after tomorrow, on Thursday (28th). For Itaú analysts BBA The company is expected to show “better-than-expected revenue dynamics for beer in Q2 2022”.

The profit margin before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (margin ebitda) should still be reduced due to the significant increase in production cost.

So is it worth investing? Of 18 specialized houses and banks that analyze the shares, ten recommend the purchase, among them the XP Investimentos, Banco do Brasil, the ScotiabankSantander and HSBC. XP, for example, calculates a target price of R$ 18, which represents a potential appreciation of 42% for 12 months.

Another three recommend selling: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS. Another five think it’s better not to sell or buy: BTG Pactual, Itau BBAJP Morgan and bank of America. Valor has a neutral recommendation, with a target price of BRL 17.50.

What is the risk of investing? The greatest risk associated The action is inflation: with the consumer’s pockets tightening, he can cut beer from his shopping list. The rise in the dollar, which increases the price of wheat, also influences the cost of the company and, consequently, the value of the share.