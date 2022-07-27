Helen Ganzarolli ends five-year relationship with César Kuratomi, says columnist

Helen Ganzarolli and César Kuratomi would have ended their relationship and the presenter would be suffering from the situation, says columnist

Presenter Helen Ganzarolli is single. According to information published by Leo Dias’ column, on the “Metropoles” portal this Tuesday (26), She reportedly ended their five-year relationship with businessman César Kuratomi. The journalist also published that the SBT artist would be suffering from the end of her marriage.

A source in Dias who has good traffic with Ganzarolli told him that the end of the relationship happened about ten days ago, and that she told a few people about the situation. However, she would not be handling the breakup very well, as she would have been seen crying at times.

A hint that Ganzarolli’s relationship would have even come to an end came through Patrícia Abravanel: last Sunday (17), during the Jogo dos Pontinhos, the daughter of Silvio Santos gave a hint about the marital status of her co-worker. However, few people noticed at the time.

controversy in may

In May, Helen Ganzarolli appeared on social media to make ironies, after her husband received serious accusations. Showing tranquility, even with all the controversy in which she was unintentionally involved in the last week. César Kuratomi is being accused of applying a millionaire coup worth R$ 1.5 million on businessman Junior Mendonza, Flavia Pavanelli’s husband.

At the time, the Metrópoles column also revealed that Kuratomi deals in luxury cars, as when he promised to sell a Land Rover Vogue (2022) for the price. Junior had difficulties receiving the car and decided to file a police report after discovering that the documentation was false. The controversy reported that it says that Kuratomi would have sold a millionaire car to Flavia Pavanelli’s fiancé and did not deliver.