Highlight of Cruzeiro, Rafael Cabral arouses interest from clubs in the market

photo: Mauro Horita/Staff Images

Rafael Cabral one of the best Cruzeiro athletes of the season Highlight of Cruzeiro this season, goalkeeper Rafael Cabral aroused the interest of clubs in the ball market. In recent days, the 32-year-old’s staff was sought out by Sampdoria, from Italy. Other clubs have also probed the athlete’s contractual situation.

According to the website samplenews24.com, the Italian club’s sporting director, Daniele Faggiano, is on the lookout for a goalkeeper. Nikita Contini, who belongs to Napoli, would be one of Sampdoria’s targets, but the deal has not yet been closed.

Last season, Sampdoria was in 15th place in the Italian Championship, with 36 points. In 38 games, the team conceded 63 goals, the seventh worst defense in the competition. Therefore, strengthening the sector is one of the objectives in the market.

In contact with a source, the supersports found that in recent days goalkeeper Rafael Cabral received polls from other clubs. He has a contract with Raposa until the end of 2024.

Sampdoria’s interest in Rafael Cabral was initially disclosed by journalist Samuel Venncio and confirmed by the report.

Rafael Cabral arrived at cruise at the beginning of this season with the difficult mission of replacing goalkeeper Fbio. Head coach Paulo Pezzolano, in a short time, he won the admiration of the heavenly fans.