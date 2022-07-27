Hogwarts Legacy: Collector’s Edition Contents Leaked; Look

From the details presented in the State of Play March, Wizarding World fans have been eagerly awaiting more information about Hogwarts Legacy, and while the release day of the upcoming magic-filled action RPG isn’t revealed, a Reddit user may have supposedly found some pretty interesting information: the contents that will be part of the game’s collector’s editions. Check it out below:

According to the publication, the game will feature two special versions, Deluxe and Collector, bringing mounts, cosmetics and 72-hour early access for players who purchase them.

However, while the first edition only has items to be used within the title, the Collector version will live up to its name and will have not only a Steel Case but also an “Ancient Floating Magic Wand with Book” for franchise lovers to use. decoration.

It is worth remembering that this information is nothing more than a mere assumption at the moment, as the publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has not yet commented on any of these details.

Hogwarts Legacyis scheduled to be released in December 2022 for Xbox one, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PRAÇAbut still without a confirmed date.

