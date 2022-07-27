How do I know if I can still receive R$ 1,212 reais released today (27/07)? See PIS 2022 table with payment schedule

SUMMARY OF THIS MATTER:

Employees of private companies should be aware of PIS 2022 pay table.



>>> TABLE OF SIP 2022 RELEASED. CHECK OUT!

available, the PIS 2022 credit withdrawal It has been released since March 31st. Who hasn’t received the value of up to BRL 1,212 of PIS 2022 do not worry.

In this article, check out tips on how to not lose the value and if you are entitled to receive the benefit in July/August this year.

It is worth noting that the paid amount of PIS 2022 refers to the base year 2020. Understand further below. Therefore, unlike other benefits, to receive PIS/PASEP 2022 it is necessary to be requested by the taxpayer.

Taxpayers who are entitled to receive the PIS 2022 they must have worked the twelve months of the year 2020. If they have worked every month of the year, these people receive the maximum installment of R$ 1,212.

Who did not work the twelve months of 2020, the installment, in turn, is reduced in proportion to the number of months worked.

THE PIS table defines the PIS value 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

Worker who performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Worker who received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Workers who have updated data in the register;

Taxpayer registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

O PIS it is paid to workers of private companies and can be withdrawn through Caixa Econômica Federal.

O PIS 2022 was automatically deposited into a digital social savings account automatically opened by CAIXA. The consultation can be made through the Caixa TEM app.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;

in the Lottery Houses and in the CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

In short: the maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.