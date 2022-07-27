How does the former presenter of ‘Jornal Nacional’ live at 94?

More than 26 years after leaving the bench of “Jornal Nacional”, Cid Moreira invests in YouTube and celebrates being lucid at the age of 94. About a year and a half ago, he and his wife, Fátima Sampaio, 59, chose to move from a farm, built in a remote district of Petrópolis (RJ), to a duplex apartment of just over 700 m² and close to to hospitals in the Serra Fluminense. After all, he has been treating kidney disease since early 2021.

Cid received splash in his apartment to talk about life at 94. In the interview, he stated that he is focused on the present, without looking at the achievements, nor the hurts of the past, such as the controversies involving his children, Rodrigo and Roger Moreira.

Last year, the journalist’s children went to the press and to the courts to say that their stepmother kept Moreira in private prison and tried to interdict the father, alleging that he had lost his lucidity.

“It was such absurd things, saying that I was starving. My God! How? How would I have the health I have… I slept badly for about ten days (after the accusations), but I didn’t lose faith in God and I got over it” , it says.

Cid reports that proving his sanity was an unpleasant and unexpected process. “I thought it would never happen to me. Never. And suddenly I had to prove it wasn’t… I had to go to the doctor, etc. It’s unpleasant, isn’t it?”, he explains.

The journalist hopes that the children will not go to court again after the Public Ministry closes the case. For him, a reconciliation with Rodrigo and Roger is impossible, as they “made a definite mistake” motivated by “financial interest”.

“For me, there is nothing else. (The lawsuit) has been filed. I hope they don’t appeal for the third time… I don’t brood over grief, or think about revenge. For me, it just doesn’t exist”, he says. .

I am a man of phases. I live my phases, right? Today, I’m living the phase of a person who will turn 95. Everything I can do in this phase, I do. I’m studying poems and I’m still recording for the Bible.

Cid Moreira

wanted by splash, Roger Moreira, one of the journalist’s sons, commented on the shelving of the case. According to him, the reopening of the case has already been requested with the CNJ (National Council of Justice).

“They ran a rag over it. […] But I believe it will be reopened soon”, he says. An audio, provided by Roger and released by Record TV on Tuesday (26), intends to open a new front for questioning about his father’s union: to raise the hypothesis that the relationship between Cid and Fátima started while the journalist was married to another woman.

Cid Moreira lives in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio Image: Disclosure

In health and illness

The former presenter of “Jornal Nacional” says that the controversy with his children momentarily shook his relationship with Fátima, with whom he has been married for 22 years. But today, the crisis is over.

“Last year, we faced a crisis that shook (the marriage), but, thank God, everything was clarified”, he says.

It is also Fátima who performs the dialysis sessions for her husband in the couple’s own apartment. Unlike hemodialysis, a procedure performed in Cid last year, which needs to be carried out in the hospital, dialysis can be done at home. For this, Fátima had to take a course at Hospital Santa Tereza, in Petrópolis.

“It’s only now that he realizes he’s old, because it’s his first serious health problem”, says Fátima.

“I started hemodialysis and they advised me to do dialysis through the peritoneum (in the abdominal region). The liquid is introduced through a catheter and cleans the fat, dissolving them. I decided to do it at home, it’s more comfortable. Fátima learned and likes to do it. . In the hospital, you run the risk of contamination, especially until last year”, says Cid.

The journalist only discovered the disease when doing a routine examination before recording an advertisement. “I went to advertise in the countryside of São Paulo, in a health plan, and the doctor said: ‘don’t you want to have a check-up?’. I did and I had a kidney problem that I didn’t know about. It was a phase heavy”, he says.

Cid Moreira presented Jornal Nacional for 27 years Image: Disclosure

How did Cid meet Fatima?

Married to the former presenter of “Jornal Nacional”, Fátima is also a journalist. The two met when she interviewed him after a tennis match in Ceará.

“I asked God for a woman. I’ve even done it in church. I asked seriously, kneeling and, about ten days later, the phone rang, it was someone inviting me to a tennis tournament in Ceará. , but I ended up going. There, Fátima was a reporter and went to interview me”, he says.

The interview lasts until today. It was the biggest interview.

Cid Moreira when talking about how he met his wife

Asked who flirted with whom first, he admits: “it was me”. “I was playing, she arrived and I noticed her hair was all down. I liked the way she looked. I won the first set and, in the second, I lost it right away. Afterwards, we spent the whole day talking. And here we are”, he says.

At the beginning of their relationship, the two faced criticism for the 35-year age difference. Fátima remembers once when they were in Monaco, in Europe, and they heard a woman ask if Cid was Fátima’s father when she saw them hugging.

“The woman was so uncomfortable with our age difference that she asked if he was my father… It’s so hard to believe that differences can work out”, laments Fátima.

Youtuber at 94

Doing kidney treatment at home, Cid manages to resume his routine practically as it was before. Lucid and willing, despite having difficulty getting around without the help of a walker, “like a good journalist”, he likes to read the news in the morning and study techniques for interpreting poems.

That’s because since 2019 he has a YouTube channel, where he reads poems and shares his daily life with his wife. while receiving splash in his apartment, the journalist showed videos from his channel and even talked about his routine.

“My routine is no longer what it used to be, for example, when I had a tennis court. At 9 am, I was on the court playing ball. I did that until I was 89… But, in the current routine, I get up, I like to feed with fruit and then I go there on the roof and take a little sun”, he says, laughing.

“I go to the computer and find out what’s going on. I need to do that, it’s become routine. Then I start studying. Poem is a very difficult thing for you to interpret. But what I thought was almost impossible for me, well , ‘I won’t be able to do this poem’, I’ve been doing it and people have liked it, right?”, he asks.

Demanding, he considers that he still needs to improve his own performance ahead of the narration.

“I intend to do it, as no one else did, I’m specializing in it. I’ve seen good people doing it. I’ve seen it, but most are weak people… I’m still on the weak team, but I’m getting better”, he adds, good-natured.