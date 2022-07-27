How much did Virginia spend on Leonardo’s gift?

Leonardo turned 59 this Monday (25/7) and received a luxurious gift designed by Zé Felipe and daughter-in-law Virginia Fonseca. The treat (a jewel) was commissioned from Paulo Teixeira, renowned jeweler of the famous and represents the bond between the country singer and his son and granddaughters Maria Alice and Maria Flor. The LeoDias column went back and found that the souvenir has the value of a zero car.

BRL 30 thousand reais were invested in a solid gold chain (18 carats), with three white gold pendants. and yellow gold (18 carats) set with blue sapphires and rubies, which, as mentioned above, represent Zé and his two granddaughters.

In a video posted on Virginia’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, she talked about the couple’s passion for jewelry and justified her father-in-law’s gift. “Me and Zé really like jewelry, I wear it 24 hours a day”, highlighted the influencer. “We thought of a necklace that he will wear daily […] we want to give something that has a meaning, a symbolic value”, he said.

Maria Alice, just 1 year old, also presented her grandfather with something legitimately symbolic by marking her little hands and feet with paint on a tank top (a piece of clothing that the singer loves to wear).

