how murder changed brazilian law

The murder of actress Daniella Perez, in December 1992, caused so much commotion in Brazilian society that to this day it impacts criminal legislation and the country’s prison system. At the time, the repercussion of the case generated a huge popular mobilization led by the artist’s mother, the writer and playwright Gloria Perez, who called for the inclusion of qualified homicide in the list of heinous crimes.

The case came to light this week because of the premiere, this Thursday (21), of HBO Max’s documentary “Brutal Pact, the murder of Daniella Perez”. In the work, the novelist recalls the impacts of her daughter’s death, opening her files and case files that led to the convictions of actor Guilherme de Pádua and his then wife, Paula Thomaz.

The investigations pointed out that the young actress was killed with 28 stab wounds and without the right and time to defend herself – characteristics identified as “qualifying”. Her body was found in an open area in Rio de Janeiro.

Daniella was at the height of her career and acted opposite Pádua in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, on TV Globo, a feuilleton written by Gloria.

After the crime, the playwright collected 1.3 million signatures on a document requesting a change in the law. Two years later, Congress accepted the suggestion and approved the inclusion of the offense in the crimes considered heinous.

From then on, those convicted of qualified homicide can have their sentences increased, in addition to not being subject to criminal progression anymore — they would have to fulfill the punishment entirely in a closed regime, for example, although this provision was also changed years later by the STF (Supremo Federal Court).

In law, essentially all crimes are considered serious. And the heinous would be “very serious” – that is, in theory it requires more severe punishments and the suppression of some rights, such as pardon and bail.

To this day, the case of Daniella Perez is considered emblematic when talking about the influence that cases of great media repercussion can have on Congress and on the stiffening of punishments.

In an interview with BBC News Brasil, Gloria Perez considers the change an achievement of the population. “This amendment also has the importance of having indicated a path, of having alerted society that it can propose and pass a law. Others came later”, she said.

Lawyer Alamiro Velludo Salvador Netto, professor of Criminal Law at USP, explains that the initiative made room for other changes.

“Daniella participated in a soap opera that, at the time, had great repercussions in the lives of Brazilians. The murder had a huge impact and increased a tendency to use ‘famous crimes’ to change the criminal law”, he says.

But Daniella’s case was not the first to reach this point.

The creation of the Heinous Crimes Law, in 1990, was influenced by another famous crime: the kidnapping of businessman Roberto Medina, creator of Rock in Rio. In June of that year, he was held by kidnappers for 16 days.

The new 1990 law classified the crimes of kidnapping, rape and robbery as non-bailable, “denying their perpetrators the right to provisional release and progression of regime”.

“There was a wave of kidnappings in Brazil. Then, the legislators approved the law, classifying this crime as heinous. But curiously, murder was not included, which would only happen after Daniella’s murder”, recalls Salvador.

Then came other attempts or changes motivated by some episodes of great media appeal.

In 1998, for example, the case of “flour pills” led to the inclusion of “adulteration or alteration of a product intended for therapeutic or medicinal purposes” in the list of heinous crimes — the minimum penalty is 10 years in prison.

The case was the result of the manufacture of the contraceptive Microvlar by the Schering Laboratory of Brazil as a test in a packaging machine. About 600,000 flour pills arrived on the market unduly. Dozens of women became pregnant in an unwanted way.

Today, the law classifies some offenses as heinous, including genocide, rape, extortion qualified by death, and epidemic resulting in death.

It is also a heinous crime to cause “serious bodily harm followed by death against an authority or agent that is part of the prison system and the National Public Security Force”. But not only against these servants, but also “against their spouse, partner or blood relative up to the third degree, on account of this condition.”

‘Emergency legislation’

Professor Alamiro Velludo Salvador Netto, from USP, explains that the transformation of a crime into a heinous one is known as “emergency criminal legislation”.

“These changes arise as a response from the legislator to the desires and demands of society when a particular case generates a lot of commotion”, he says.

For specialists in Criminal Law, there are several problems in this movement.

One of them is that there is no scientific evidence that toughening punishment actually reduces the practice of crime.

For example, in 2006, Brazil increased penalties for drug trafficking, an act equated with heinous by legislation. However, there are no data that indicate that fewer people commit this crime today in the country.

The assessment of experts consulted by BBC News Brasil is that another effect occurred: the change accelerated the growth of the prison population (today more than 900 thousand people), substantially increasing the participation of convictions for trafficking in the Brazilian penitentiary system.

“Harder sentences generate more repression and more prisoners, not less crimes”, says Salvador Netto.

“No one gives up on committing a crime because state repression has increased, people don’t do that. These changes, based on sensationalism and media repercussions, promise but are not able to deliver this result”, says lawyer Hugo Leonardo, president of the Institute Defense of the Right to Defense (IDDD).

For him, legislators and politicians “take advantage of the pain of family members” to encourage repression and criminalization, in addition to withdrawing consolidated rights, such as bail and sentence progression.

“It is not about delegitimizing the mobilization of a family member who was victimized by violence, because this must be respected. The problem is that this demand from families is hijacked to promote illegitimate and irrational changes that increase repression”, he says.

Maíra Zapater, professor of Criminal Law at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), says she believes that the addition of items to the list of heinous, in addition to other changes in the law motivated by famous cases, generates a “false feeling that power public is doing something to fight crime”.

“A diagnosis is not made about which problems and social conflicts we are dealing with. It works more as a symbolic measure, without verifying what the effects of the change in the law will be”, he says.

Daniella Perez with Raul Gazolla in the image of the HBO Max series Image: Disclosure

‘Panic legislation’

In addition to the heinous, other crimes of great repercussion encouraged proposals for changes in the law.

The Chamber of Deputies itself called projects like these “panic legislation” in the CPI report that investigated problems in the Brazilian prison system in 2009.

“This festival of legislative proposals almost always results from moments of public security crisis, and, as a rule, due to social pressure in the face of violence, especially in the face of specific events of great repercussion in the national media.”

According to the document, “the panic legislation overwhelms Brazilian criminal justice, lacking human, material and technology structure, and overcrowding penal establishments, overwhelmingly with poor prisoners.”

Because of problems like this, the Heinous Crimes Law itself underwent modifications in the STF.

The court considered some points of the rule as unconstitutional, such as the obligation to serve the entire sentence in a closed regime.

“While its effects lasted, the consequences on the prison system were enormous, increasing overcrowding and the costs of maintaining prisoners who could be at liberty,” wrote the CPI of the Chamber.

Last year, the Lázaro case — a man accused of killing four people from the same family in Ceilândia (DF) — almost mobilized a change in the law that would affect the lives of thousands of detainees.

A few days after the murders, the Chamber approved the urgency of a bill (PL) that would make the criminological examination mandatory to authorize temporary release of prisoners and the progression of sentences to open and semi-open regimes.

That’s because, before the murders, Lázaro progressed to the semi-open prison after having served two-fifths of a previous sentence. At the time, left and right parties voted in favor of the urgency of the PL, but it was never approved in plenary.

For specialists and human rights organizations, the proposal would create a series of bureaucratic obstacles that would make it difficult for thousands of prisoners to access their right, the progression of their sentence.

“Panic legislation uses an isolated story as a parameter for everyone else. It’s called penal populism. The problem is that this case is individual, has its own characteristics and cannot be used as a model for everyone else”, says Hugo Leonardo, from IDDD.

Another crime generated a series of proposals for changes in the law – this time, in relation to the criminal majority.

The discussion was revived after 9 April 2013, when 19-year-old university student Victor Hugo Deppman was murdered in front of his home by a teenager who stole his cell phone. The murder was recorded by security cameras and broadcast by the press. There were three days left for the offender to turn 18, the age from which he would be judged as an adult.

In the following months, several legislative proposals to reduce the age of criminal responsibility were presented by parliamentarians and governors, although none have been approved so far.

Despite this, this theme is still part of the speeches of countless politicians who use public security as an electoral platform.