how the Kleins’ fight affects the shares of the owner of Casas Bahia – Mercado – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

Via’s largest shareholder, with 10% of the shares, Michael Klein is in conflict with his son Raphael, chairman of the Board of Directors

The disagreement harms the company not so much because of the impact on the stock price, but because of the impact on the company’s results

Via claims that the points questioned by Michael Klein on executive compensation were approved at shareholders’ meetings.

Roberta Picinin, special for the E-Investor – In the last two weeks, the biggest shareholder of Via and holder of 10% of the shares of the group, Michael Klein, made public a family dispute with his son Raphael, chairman of the Board of Directors of the company.

The disagreement is related to Michael’s discontent with the company’s executive compensation, which jumped from R$77.83 million in 2021 to the current R$105 million. According to analysts interviewed by the E-Investorthe family dispute has little influence on Via’s share price, but has an impact on the company’s results.

Via (VIIA3) owns the brands Casas Bahia, Ponto (previously called Pontofrio) and Bartira, in addition to being responsible for managing the e-commerce of the Extra network. In this Tuesday’s trading session (26), Via’s shares fell 6.75%, to R$ 2.35. In July, the papers added up to 22.4%, while in the year the assets registered an accumulated fall of 55.05%.

A year ago, the remuneration of the group’s executives and directors consisted of a proportion of 80% in shares. This year, 48% of total compensation will be made up of Via’s shares, according to company information.

According to Via, the total amount approved at the meeting for 2022 is nothing more than a global maximum remuneration ceiling. “Only 34% of the published values ​​for 2021 corresponded to the amount actually paid. Most of the amount of remuneration was linked to long-term incentives”, the group said to the E-Investor.

“Michael Klein’s criticism is much more about the moment the company is in versus what happened, but aiming at his side as a shareholder, since the company is paying a very high debt”, says Vitor Miziara, partner at Criteria Investments and columnist for E-Investor.

For Matheus Jaconeli, investment analyst at Nova Futura Investimentos, the family disagreement has become a harmful factor for the company and, especially, for investors who will avoid putting money into the company. “It can be bad both from a price quotation point of view and from a governance point of view”, says the expert.

In the midst of the fights, the company’s difficulty in generating cash became evident to the market.

“We still don’t have an exact position on the stock’s oscillation. If the company repositions itself, it may improve, but the risk is too great. We currently have no recommendation for the investment”, says João Abdouni, an analyst at Inv. “If the company continues with high indebtedness, it may lead to a scenario that culminates in judicial recovery. It is a possibility, the scenario for the sector is not good.”

In this quarter, Via recorded Ebitda (learnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted operating income of 10.2%, equivalent to R$758 million, an increase of 30% over the first quarter of 2021. According to the company’s Quarterly Results report, the resource is sufficient to cover the financial expenses recorded in the quarter.

According to Jaconeli, this year’s results were better than expected for the company in terms of operating profit. However, when looking at revenues, there was a 9% drop compared to the last quarter of 2021. When compared to the same period last year, the decline was 2%.

debts on the table

Via’s debt of R$4.6 billion is due to raising funds for internal investments and accounts payable. The company currently has R$5.2 billion in cash, according to André Zonaro, an analyst at Nord Research. “Via would have enough cash to pay all its debts. The problem is that approximately R$ 3.2 billion receivables are from cards, that is, purchases that are about to enter but have not yet generated effective cash.”

Today, Via Varejo needs to gather around 11.54 Ebitdas to pay off its debt. The number is slightly more than double compared to competitor Magazine Luiza, which needs the equivalent of 5.28 times Ebitda to pay off debts. “The sustainability of Via’s indebtedness is lower, the sector is risky and you can see today which company is more sensitive at the moment”, says Jaconeli.

However, despite unused cash resources for debt payment, the report indicates an improvement in the company’s perception due to the reduction of costs and expenses, which can be a good strategy at a time of lack of increase in sales. “The decrease in such variables contributes to the improvement of indicators such as Ebitda”, he says. According to Jaconeli, considering this scenario, inflation and high interest rates continue to be points of attention despite the good performance of stocks in the short term.

And for whom is it a shareholder?

According to Zonaro, the news of the family dispute does not have much impact on the results of the shares, but what has driven Via’s price over time is a mix between the company’s micro results, that is, the evolution that it has not been able to deliver in the its results combined with a more challenging macro scenario. “Regardless of the fight with Klein, the discussion has no structural relevance to the outcome. Via Varejo, as well as other retailers, are finding it difficult to present better results”, he says.

“It is not because of this R$ 100 million remuneration of directors that changes the view of who is investing or not. It is a moment of a little caution and a bit neutral for retail companies, given the market scenario that should continue to put pressure on the sector for at least another year, through high inflation and high interest rates”, says Miziara.

The situation harms retail companies that tend to have lower margins, because they get in the way between the industry and the consumer and end up losing a little margin and profitability. “This model is already a business with tighter margins and in inflation scenarios this tends to become even more challenging”, adds the analyst from Nord Research.

Via Varejo expressed its opinion on the matter through the following note.

“Regarding the manifestation of one of our shareholders, Michael Klein, owner of 10% of the company’s shares, the Company reinforces that it has publicly positioned itself by responding technically, with proven data and numbers, to each of the assumptions raised in the document. All allegations were contested in a transparent manner, and it should also be noted that the deliberations questioned were approved at shareholders’ meetings.” See the statement in full.

understand the fight

According to information released by Estadão on July 14, in addition to the disagreement, father and son have not spoken for two years and the relationship would have deteriorated after Michael’s second marriage to his current wife, Maria Alice, mother of four children. Michael’s newest.

According to a source close to the family, who chose not to be identified, their relationship had complications as soon as Raphael replaced his father in the presidency of Via’s board, at the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition, another reason for disagreement was the birth of the brothers, children of the second marriage with the shareholder’s current wife. Michael took a while to tell Raphael about Maria Alice’s pregnancy, which made his son uncomfortable, who at the time had left Via’s presidency to work directly with his father.

