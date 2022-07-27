HPV and smoking are risk factors for head and neck cancer; know the symptoms – News













This Thursday (27), World Day for Awareness and Fight against Head and Neck Cancer, experts draw attention to the importance of early detection of the disease, which is diagnosed, in most cases, already in an advanced stage.

“Most tumors are diagnosed in more advanced stages, mainly because their symptoms are not valued, either by the patient or by health professionals”, emphasizes clinical oncologist and president of the GBCP (Brazilian Head and Neck Cancer Group), Thiago Bueno de Oliveira.

This type of cancer occurs mainly in the mouth, throat (oropharynx and hypopharynx, for example), larynx (vocal cord area), and also in the nasopharynx – behind the nose.















“These are tumors originating in the head and neck region, with the exception of the brain, and the most common sites for them are the upper aerodigestive tracts – nasal cavity, nasopharynx, oral cavity, oropharynx, larynx and hypopharynx – in addition to the thyroid and salivary glands. “, adds Bueno.

The oncologist adds that “tumors of the larynx, unlike other types of head and neck cancer, are usually diagnosed at the earliest stage because they produce symptoms that are more bothersome, such as persistent hoarseness, as well as thyroid [que são detectados em] check-up examination and ultrasound scans of the cervical region”.

According to data from the Inca (National Cancer Institute), in Brazil, on average 76% of cases of this cancer are only diagnosed in advanced stages, which make treatment difficult and raise the mortality rate. In 2020 alone, there were about 29,620 deaths from tumors in these regions.

It is considered advanced when the tumor has grown significantly and has reached the adjacent structures, has already acquired the ability to send tumor cells to the cervical lymph nodes or has already sent cells to other organs and tissues, called distant metastasis.









Symptoms







According to the medical director of the Oncology and Hematology Center at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo, William Nassib William Júnior, head and neck tumors trigger several signs and symptoms.

The main ones are mouth sores, bleeding from these lesions, difficulty and pain in swallowing, hoarseness or the appearance of ganglia (swellings) and bumps (lumps) in the neck.

“These symptoms can be a warning, especially if they are persistent. They deserve an investigation when they don’t resolve spontaneously,” says Nassib.















And he adds: “a mouth sore, for example, a canker sore, which comes and resolves spontaneously in a short space of time, is not a suspicious lesion for cancer. Now, one that doesn’t heal, that bleeds, that starts to increase in size, that hurts, this one deserves an investigation and could mean the appearance of cancer.”

Bueno explains that a lesion must be fully healed within two weeks, therefore, reddish or whitish wounds in any part of the mucosa of the mouth, tongue and/or throat that exceeds this period deserve an evaluation.

“Constant pain in the throat region and radiating to the ear region [também] are common in these tumors. Persistent loss of smell, nasal obstruction, bleeding, whether from the nose or from the oral cavity, should lead the patient to seek specialized medical care, [assim como um] persistent bad breath”, says Bueno.









Risk factors







Smoking and drinking alcohol are two of the conditions that increase the chances of getting head and neck cancer.

“Certainly, the main risk factor is smoking, people who have smoked for a long time or smoke have an increased risk of developing this cancer. Alcohol alone is not such an important risk factor, but when you use alcohol together with cigarettes, this risk is increased,” says Nassib.

Another important cause that, according to him, has been recently recognized is infection by a virus, mainly HPV (human papillomavirus).

According to information released by Inca, global studies show that 80% of sexually active women will be infected by one or more variations of HPV. Furthermore, it is predicted that between 25% and 50% of the female population and 50% of the male population are infected with the human papillomavirus.

“This virus is the same one that can cause cervical cancer in women, cancer of the penis, cancer of the anal canal, and now we know that it can also lead to cancer of the oropharynx, that is, the region behind the throat, tonsils, the base of the tongue and the back of the tongue,” explains Nassib.

“In general, the infection by this virus happens in adolescence and it remains latent, dormant. In most patients it will not cause any problems, but eventually its presence in normal cells over years and decades can lead to the development of cancer, which will appear when patients are 50 years old, 60 years old, or even a year old. little older than that”, concludes the director.









Prevention







It is essential to pay attention to the first signs of the disease, because, according to Bueno, the beginning of cancer is the ideal stage to carry out a curative treatment, with greater chances of remission, reduction of side effects and lower risk of sequelae.

“Head and neck cancer has a particularity that for initial tumors, we generally have very good chances of cure with fewer treatments, for example, with a single modality – either just surgery, or just radiotherapy. When there is an advanced tumor or advanced regional block, we still have chances of cure, but at the expense of more treatment. Often, these tumors require combined treatments, such as surgery followed by radiotherapy”, ponders the oncologist.

Another way to prevent the development of the disease is to get vaccinated against HPV. Currently, the Ministry of Health provides doses of quadrivalent immunization for girls aged nine to 14 years, boys aged 11 to 14 years and immunosuppressed men and women, aged nine to 45 years, living with AIDS, transplanted from solid organs (heart , lung, kidney, pancreas and liver) or bone marrow, and cancer patients.

“That [a imunização] leads to a decrease, for example, in cervical cancer, which is very common in women, and there are indications that this can also help prevent head and neck cancers”, says Nassib.

“Stopping smoking and getting vaccinated against HPV are the two most important measures against the tumor of this disease”, adds the director.

In addition, in case of suspicion, it is essential to carry out exams with a specialized professional to confirm the condition.

“A good physical examination by a health professional, nasofibroscopy (similar to an endoscopy of the nose, mouth and throat), imaging tests (ultrasound, tomography and resonance) and biopsy are necessary”, adds Nassib.

Bueno points out that from the initial physical assessment and, eventually, nasofibroscopy, the professional can request both biopsy and image analysis to close the diagnosis and direct the patient to staging – a process in which professionals understand the extent, location and stage of cancer in order to choose the best treatment modality.



* Intern at R7 under the supervision of Fernando Mellis.



