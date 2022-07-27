“I do the honors of the house”

Juliette took advantage of his time in Europe to cause in the continent and this week would be no different. This time, the millionaire reverberated on social media after receiving a more than special invitation from Katia Aveirosister of the illustrious football player, Cristiano Ronaldo. The star’s relative wants to take the Brazilian woman to discover the landscapes of Portugal.

The proposal took place on Instagram, after Juliette publish that he was enjoying a party in Ibiza accompanied by Romana Novais, wife of DJ Alok. Katia commented on the post and made it clear that she wants queen of cactus in Algarvea coastal region south of Portugal. “Come to the Algarve and I will do the honors of the house. You will be well received, you are very close”, she wrote.

It is worth remembering that this week, Juliette became news after being barred from church. On social media, the winner of the BBB 21 she explained that she did not know whether or not to visit the religious site and did not pay attention to the clothes she was wearing. When trying to enter the dependencies, the influencer was warned by security.

“We left the house and weren’t sure we were going to visit the church. So I put on a transparent outfit because it’s very hot here. We did a lot of other things and bought the church ticket and I didn’t even touch my clothes. I got here and the guy was all embarrassed: ‘your clothes are a little see-through’. My God, I was ashamed,” he said in Instagram.