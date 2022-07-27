“I don’t want this feeling of having to support myself”, says Caio Castro about sharing the account at meetings

Caio Castro he is one of the biggest heartthrobs in the brazilian tv and there are those who die of love for the actor just to see him being shown on the small screen. The actor is known for affairs that he collected throughout his career and always spoke openly about the subject. In an interview with the podcast, “SUA BROTHER”, the artist returned to cause with some lines.

It all started when the global he said that he feels uncomfortable paying the bill for a date alone and that he has no obligation to pay the bills. Gaius he also pointed out that when he is responsible for inviting, the young person pays the price of consumption as soon as the charge arrives. Now, if the girl sees the paper and doesn’t take action or asks what it would be like, there is a chance that things will be finished right there.

“There’s a difference between you paying the bill and you having to pay the bill. It bothers me a lot, a lot, which is what I don’t want, this feeling of having to support, of having to pay, of having to do that…I have no shit to begin with“, he said.

“I insist on calling you for dinner, I go to the bathroom and I already pay the bill. It doesn’t even count. It’s all right now. I make a point of doing these things like this… Now, he asked for the bill, he didn’t move and he didn’t even ask, as if I had this role? Never! It is not my daughter“, he finished.