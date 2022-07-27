The singer Fantine Thoknown for being part of the successful group Rougewas the interviewee of the last edition of the Venus Podcast and, while talking about her life and career, she revealed to everyone that she was never close to her co-worker, Luciana Andrade.

According to Fantine, she couldn’t stand Luciana during the group’s period and let it be understood that her colleague purposely disturbed the other members of the female band: “Pulling the rug was not the thing we did. There was only one person who did this and we cannot protect. I don’t like to talk about these controversies without the other person together, without defending themselves. I tried to be friends with Lu and I never got along with her.“, said.

The artist also stated that, nowadays, she has no desire to maintain friendship with the other: “I don’t want to be her friend. That’s the truth. ‘Oh, but I’ve always liked Fran’, but in my experience with her, that’s not true. I want to have the right to dislike a person. I don’t like it, I don’t get along well. Our human values ​​are incompatible”.

Finally, Fantine even revealed that during the period when the group was active, the members used to have strategies to avoid scandals: “We discussed in English, to preserve the fans, not to alarm, to protect the group. Each one protected, in their own way, their livelihood and the collective”.