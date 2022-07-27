“I don’t want to be her friend”







Photo: Popline

The ex-Rouge Fantine Tho revealed having friction with Luciana Andrade – a member who left Rouge at the height of its success. During her participation in the “Venus Podcast“, she stated that she never got along with her groupmate.

“I tried to be friends with Lu, I never got along with her and I don’t make a point of being friends with her, that’s the truth. And on her side it’s “I always liked the Fa”, but in my direct experience with her, this It’s not a truth. It’s a discourse, but it’s not a reality. And I want to have the right to dislike a person”, he said.

The ex-Rouge also claims that they didn’t get along well. “I don’t like it, I don’t get along well. And we both try hard. This victimized position bothers me: “She’s the only one who doesn’t like me, I’m an angel”. It’s not man, nobody is. So I don’t know how to say it without feeling bad, without sounding mean,” she added.

Jeez, Fantine making her and Luciana’s rivalry clear in Rouge, well the people said the two didn’t like each other 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Roi9hGmCpB — Go Fain Out (@vaidesmaiar) July 27, 2022

The group

In 2002, millennials followed the reality show ‘Popstars’, which selected 5 girls to create a pop group. Karin, Fantine, Luciana, Aline and Li were chosen and thus Rouge was born.

The 1st album sold over 2 million copies. Among the hits were ‘Não Dá pra Resistir’ and ‘Ragatanga’; song whose choreography went viral.

Despite the success, the group ended its activities in 2006, but two years before Lu Andrade had already left the troupe. To this day they are considered the most successful girl group in the country.

In 2019, they got together to release the latest ‘Les 5inq’. Since then, each has gone its own way and Rouge has come to an end.