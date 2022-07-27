“I thought about leaving”; Goose exposes backstage and reveals that he almost left Fluminense to reinforce rival

Fluminense

During an interview, Paulo Henrique Ganso revealed that he received polls from other teams and considered leaving Tricolor

“I thought about leaving”; Ganso reveals that he almost left the Flu to reinforce rival
Fluminense is third in the Brazilian Serie A Championship with 34 points, five behind the leader and three behind the first place outside the G4 of the competition. Under the command of Fernando Diniz, Tricolor das Laranjeiras comes from five unbeaten games, with four wins and one draw in the last five games played.

The commander of the Rio de Janeiro team had been following the performance of some players in the squad. Tricolor for some time, since when he commanded the saints came to ask for the hiring of Paulo Henrique Goose. During the interview, the player admitted his interest and explained that there was an attempt to sign him.

Goose did not elaborate on the occasion, but highlighted that he had even considered the transfer due to the moment he was going through in the Fluminense. During an interview for the journalist’s channel Rich Perroneat the ‘YouTube‘, the midfielder still regretted that the negotiations did not move forward, which, for him, would be the best at the moment.

“I almost went to Santos last year. Diniz was there. It’s a pity it didn’t work out because it would be a good thing at that moment to come back, get fresh air. I had boring moments (at Fluminense), not playing, staying on the bench, playing 10 minutes. I thought about leaving, but you have to have a little patience, persevere a little bit”.

