Ibovespa closes down by 0.62%, pressured from abroad; dollar drops 0.38%, to R$ 5.34

The Ibovespa closed down 0.62% this Tuesday (26), standing at 99,646 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange followed, for the most part, the movement of international stock exchanges.

In the United States, the Dow Jones was the benchmark which retreated the least, falling 0.72%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq, in turn, had declines of, respectively, 1.16% and 1.87%.

“Today we had a heavier auction. In the United States, stocks were pulled down by the retail sector, after Walmart lowered its forecast for the second quarter”, comments Naio Ino, equity manager at Western Asset. “In addition, we had weaker new home sales data there. All of that doesn’t help.”

The prospect of lower economic growth even gave some space for a fall in treasuries yields in the long term – the bond maturing in ten years had its rate dropped by 1.3 basis points. On the short end, however, the two-year bond saw its rate advance 2.6 points to 3.061%.

“The interest rate market threatened to improve in the morning on the international scene. We had interest rate closures in the US and Europe, with weaker growth data and also due to the issue of natural gas in the Old Continent, which threatens economic growth”, says Dan Kawa, manager of TAG Investimentos. “It turned out, however, that rates abroad started to open again in the afternoon, with a position of caution by the Federal Reserve”.

Tomorrow, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decides on the new fed funds – with the market, mostly, expecting a rise of 0.75 percentage point.

According to Kawa, Brazil’s yield curve partially followed the movement seen abroad, but was also influenced by the analysis of the IPCA-15, after a more structured analysis. “The full number came below expectations, but in the qualitative it was negative. The cores were still high, as well as the diffusion and inflation of services. This, at an interest rate level as we are, is worrying,” he explains.

The Brazilian yield curve also closed mixed. On the short end, the DIs for 2023 and 2025 had their rates rising five basis points and one basis point, respectively, to 13.89% and 13.20%. On the long end, the DIs for 2029 and 2031 saw their yields drop one basis point, both to 13.28% and 13.29%.

Among the biggest falls in Brazil, there were also companies linked to retail and the domestic market. Qualicorp (QUAL3) common shares dropped 8.10%, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), 6.45%, and Via (VIIA3), 6.35%.

“The Ibovespa fell suffering, on the foreign line, with the worst declines also linked to consumption and tech. It’s difficult to make a direct association, but these are names that did well last week and are volatile. I think, however, that it may have some impact from abroad”, says the Western manager.

In exchange, however, the movement in Brazil was different – ​​while the dollar gained strength against its international peers, with the DXY rising 0.70%, it retreated 0.38% against the real, at R$ 5.349 in purchases and sale.

The biggest increases in the index were for JBS common papers (JBSS3), up 2.97%, IRB (IRBR3), with gains of 1.59% and Petrobras (PETR3), which rose 1.44%.

