iCasei wedding website goes down and despairs bride and groom

Grooms who decided to use iCasei, a digital platform to organize weddings, live moments of apprehension on the eve of the party. They hire the service with the intention of facilitating the management of their marriage, but now they deal with the distress of the possibility of something going wrong in the realization of the dream.

According to reports on social media and from newlyweds heard by Tilt, the website created for each wedding is down. It is there that the bride and groom receive confirmation from the guests for the party, indicate gift suggestions with cash values ​​and inform about the progress of the party, such as time and place.

Respondents still say that they try to enter the customer area, with the password and name of registered users, but the login also does not work, neither on the website nor in the application.

Sought by Tilt, the website iCasei has not yet responded to questions about the problem.

iCasei website doesn’t log in for newlyweds, say users Image: Reproduction

Through support, however, the company confirms the problem via an automated message. “If you are having trouble accessing your site, we are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” the message reads, without giving a time frame for normalization.

“In short, without access to the platform, in addition to the bride and groom having one hand in front and the other behind, guests are not able to access what the site proposes”, reports legal analyst Thainá Maia, 27 years old.

Another bride, a 30-year-old software engineer, who declined to be identified, says she also cannot access the guest list or know about the list of gifts that can be redeemed in cash by the bride and groom. All this on the eve of the party, scheduled for Friday (29), in Belo Horizonte.

“We, users, are not logging in to the site and even the guests are not able to access. The site is down. We noticed the problem since last night. I looked on the internet to see if it was just me, I tested it through the app and computer, and I saw on Instagram several users also reporting the same problem”, he commented.

The young woman says she lives in uncertainty about the data of the bride and groom and guests who used the platform.

The feeling is one of insecurity and concern, as the site has the guest list and also the gifts received in cash. We don’t know if it was hacked, if we have any guarantee of having our data protected and iCasei only responds that the technical team is analyzing and they have no forecast. Meanwhile, we went through the inconvenience on the eve of the wedding we had been planning for two years.

What’s up @icaseibr it’s past time to give us, your customers, some positioning about the offline sites, don’t you think? #icasei — AUDIO BLAST OF THE USSR HYMN (@matheusfuska) July 26, 2022

‘I had an anxiety attack’

Thainá Maia will marry digital channel analyst Michel Salim, 30, on August 27, in São Paulo, and now says that both have to deal with explanations to guests who access the platform.

Thainá and Michel will get married in August and have hired iCasei Image: Personal Archive

“The website and app are simply down for those who are already a customer. Last night, I tried to access and the app asked to login, but it wouldn’t load. I asked my fiance to try it too and nothing. After minutes of these failed attempts, a one of our guests sent me a message asking if we had sent him the correct site, because it wouldn’t load at all. From there, my panic started”, he says.

I had an anxiety attack, I almost didn’t sleep. Some may even think it’s silly, but for those who are already anxious and about to get married, planning everything with such affection and find themselves “losing control”, it’s a horrible feeling. A shameful situation, even to pass on to our guests, who question us about it. Thainá Maia, 27 years old.

If you are getting married, DO NOT USE the iCasei service! O @icaseibr it’s been in trouble since the weekend and down since yesterday all day. This admin will be getting married this weekend and guests cannot confirm attendance or give gifts. There are several similar cases! — Sport Humor ® (@Humor_Esportivo) July 27, 2022

‘Guests cannot access the link’

A similar situation is experienced by makeup artist Vanessa Orlando, 39, from Rio de Janeiro. She is getting married on August 21, and has been planning the wedding since the end of 2020.

“We chose to put our gift list on the platform because we thought it would make this task easier. But today, we discovered that the platform was having problems because guests cannot access the gift link or confirmation of presence”, says Vanessa.

The makeup artist says she called the company’s support, which would have informed the maintenance on the site, but without giving a deadline for the problem to be solved. The bride’s expectation is that this will not further hinder the party until the scheduled date.

We have been together for 15 years and with all this planning of our dream, the possibility of something going wrong already leaves us very distressed, with a heavy heart. We don’t know what will happen and we hope it will be a one-off problem even as the date approaches. I’m worried because we trust the company and we don’t have a second option. Vanessa Orlando, 39 years old.

Then in the week of your wedding the website of #icasei get off the air. Now guests cannot confirm their presence or buy gifts. What’s up @icaseibr? Won’t you speak up? Is this lack of professionalism common out there? — Leandro Matos (@leandromatos) July 26, 2022

What is iCasei

As stated in the description of the iCasei website, the platform creates wedding websites, being included in the service:

presence confirmation system, where you can control the presence and absence of guests;

space to add information about the day of the party;

field to tell the couple’s story to the guests; and

cash gift list system. The items on the lists are fictitious and their values ​​are reversed in money for the bride and groom.

Plans to access the site range from R$53 to R$111 in cash. There is also a free trial option.