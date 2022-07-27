iFood buys Anota AI to have service via WhatsApp

O iFood bought the Write it downa startup from Rio Grande do Sul that offers restaurants tools to improve their performance in delivery, such as a service robot via Whatsapp, digital menu and order management. O startups found that the value of the operation would have been in the range of R$ 60 million.

Sources heard by startups told that the delivery application had been probing some companies in the POS sector since the middle of last year, initially in an attempt to hire professionals from their teams and, later, in acquisition conversations. A person with knowledge of the app’s plans said the move came from the perception of an increase in the use of WhatsApp as a channel for orders placed at restaurants. That’s why having a tool that would allow the company to also operate in this channel started to make sense. Another aspect would be the issue of open innovation, of bringing into the group other businesses that accelerate the launch of novelties.

The first conversations with establishments about the possibility of having a service tool for Whatsapphowever, turned on a yellow light for the iFood. The fear presented by the restaurants was that of losing control of a proprietary service channel and having to pay another fee to the giant of the delivery world. To overcome this resistance, the app would be adopting a discourse that it wants to help restaurants organize the orders they receive at Whatsapp.

An executive heard by the startups assessed that, in addition to the competitive risk and the strengthening of the monopoly position of the iFoodthe acquisition of Write it down could violate the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) since the iFood would have access to restaurant customer data.

wanted, the iFood said that the acquisition is part of its “strategy to contribute to the growth of its ecosystem and accelerate the development of new solutions through innovation and technology”. “This initiative will help the startup’s business development and improve the experience of selling restaurants across the country,” the company said in a note sent to startups.

“This investment will allow Anota AI to continue growing and developing new products and solutions to empower restaurants, boost their sales and help them on their digitalization journey,” iFood said in a statement.

Born in 2017, the Write it down says on its website that it manages 15,000 automated restaurants and more than 40 million orders a year. Its services start at R$ 178.99 per month in the annual plan. On its LinkdeIn page, the company has 131 employees. Your client list includes Bob’s, Metro, McDonalds and Pizza Hut. O startups found that, for the time being, the iFood is in the testing period Write it downwith the networks Burger King and KFC.

The acquisition of Write it down reinforces the portfolio of services offered by iFood to restaurants. In addition to the platform for connecting consumers and delivery people, the application has a management system for bars and restaurants resulting from the purchase of the software company eCommand, 2 years ago. O iFood it also has a portal for purchasing supplies such as cups, cutlery, plates and napkins and has entered the offer of financial services for establishments. two weeks ago the startups showed that the company reorganized its operation in this area with the integration of the fintech MovilePay.

Too big?

Discussions about the size of the iFood and its monopolistic position, with 80% of the delivery market are not new to the market. Last year, the Uber Eats filed a representation at CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) to participate in the process against the iFoodnext to the rappi and gives Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants).

Companies point out anti-competitive practices in exclusivity contracts signed with restaurants, which prevent them from adopting other platforms. In March 2021, the Where imposed a preventive measure against the iFood prohibiting the company from entering into new exclusivity agreements. Foodtech will be able to maintain the contracts that had already been signed with part of the restaurants in its portfolio.

This year, Cade started to investigate the group nasperswhich controls more than 55% of the iFood through its subsidiary Prosus. According to Valor Econômico, the investigation analyzes whether there was a lack of notification to the autarchy in the acquisition of Delivery Hero (known in Brazil as Requests Now) by Naspers in 2018. The parent company of iFood would be subject to sanctions such as a fine of up to R$60 million or cancellation of the deal.

The most recent case involves iFood Benefits, which works as food and meal vouchers for companies. In May, Cade opened an investigation into possible anti-competitive practices of the business after a representation by the Brazilian Association of Workers’ Benefits Companies (ABBT).

ABBT has filed a request for a preventive measure so that the iFood cease to offer advantages or discounts to companies. In July, the request was rejected by Cade in a preliminary analysis, on the grounds that the process would require more in-depth analysis and that iFood Benefits’ participation in the market would be small.