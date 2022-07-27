IMF revises growth estimate and raises Brazilian GDP forecast for 2022

The Fund considers that the country’s Gross Domestic Product will increase by 1.7% in the year, compared to the 0.8% forecast in April; expectations for 2023, however, suffers a drop

IMF forecast raises economic growth for 2022, but lowers estimate for next year



O International Monetary Fund (IMF) released a study this Tuesday, 26, where it raises its projection of growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Brazil for the year 2022. According to the agency, the Brazilian economy will grow 1.7% this year – in April, the agency had estimated that the national GDP would be 0.8%. The revision in economic performance goes against the forecast of other countries, as the IMF reduced global growth by 0.6%. The estimate, however, decreases for the next year. Initially, the fund estimated that Brazil would have a growth of 1.4% in 2023, but now it sees an increase of 1.1%.

The forecasts of the international body, however, are more conservative than the calculations made by the Ministry of Economy. That’s because the federal government estimates that the Brazilian GDP will grow by 2.0% this year, followed by another high for 2023 of 2.5%. “While the revisions are mostly negative for advanced economies, different exposures to major developments mean that those of emerging markets and emerging economies are varied,” the IMF argued. One of the fund’s explanations is that global risks – such as the war in Ukraine and the housing crisis in China – increase the possibility of uncontrolled inflation and make the scenario difficult for emerging economies.