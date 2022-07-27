IMF sees Brazil’s GDP growth improving in 2022 and worsening in 2023 – News

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) raised the estimate of growth of Brazilian economic activity this year, but began to see weaker performance in 2023. The information is contained in the review of global estimates in its report “Global Economic Outlook”, released this Tuesday (26).

The international body began to project growth in the GDP (gross domestic product)the sum of all goods and services produced in the country, of 1.7%, well above the rate of 0.8% calculated in April.

However, for 2023, the text shows that the expansion of activity will be 1.1%, 0.3 percentage point less than expected in April.

Although this is the biggest upward revision announced by the IMF, the country will grow less than the world average and its emerging peers.



















Growth















The market has also been raising its forecast for Brazilian growth this year, after a better-than-expected first half, and worsening next year’s, given the expectation that the monetary tightening will impact activity more significantly and amid concerns about the country’s fiscal health.

The most recent Focus report shows that experts consulted by the Central Bank see GDP growth of 1.93% in 2022 and 0.49% in 2023.

The IMF estimate, however, is still a little below that of the government, which estimates that Brazilian GDP should grow 2.0% this year. The Ministry of Economy’s calculation is even stronger for 2023, with a forecast increase of 2.5% for GDP.

The improving outlook for Brazil helped boost the outlook for growth in Latin America and the Caribbean, with the IMF now seeing the region’s GDP increase by 3.0% this year, up 0.5 points from the previous year. previous report.

But similarly, the estimate for Latin America and the Caribbean next year has worsened by 0.5 point to 2.0%.

“While the revisions are mostly negative for advanced economies, different exposures to key developments mean that those for emerging markets and emerging economies are varied,” the IMF said.

Among the reasons that led the IMF to reduce the projection for world GDP in 2022 by 0.4 point, to 3.2%, are higher inflation worldwide; stronger-than-expected slowdown in China due to new Covid-19 outbreaks; and negative repercussions of the war in Ukraine.





















global risk















For China, the fund cut growth prospects by 1.1 point for 2022 and 0.5 point for 2023, going to 3.3% and 4.6% respectively.

This was one of the main reasons for the weaker scenario forecast for emerging markets and developing economies, 3.6% in 2022 and 3.9% in 2023, with cuts of 0.2 and 0.5 percentage points, respectively.

“The risks to the outlook are predominantly negative. The war in Ukraine could lead to a sudden halt in Europe’s gas imports from Russia; curbing inflation could prove more difficult than expected if labor markets are tighter or if inflation expectations de-anchor”, listed the IMF.

The fund also cited as global risks the possibility of tighter financial conditions leading to difficulties in emerging and developing markets, as well as an escalation of the real estate crisis in China and geopolitical fragmentation affecting global cooperation and trade.

Brazil’s expansion should, however, support Latin America’s GDP, according to the IMF. “Latin America and the Caribbean also saw an upward revision of 0.5 percentage point in 2022 as a result of a more robust recovery in major economies,” the fund says in the document, citing countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Chile.

For 2023, the IMF made a new cut in its projections and expects the Brazilian economy to grow 1.1%, and not 1.4% more, as it had estimated in April. Here again, the reduction in forecasts took place at a slower pace than in other countries. Still, after the presidential elections in Brazil, the economy should expand below the global GDP and emerging markets, predicts the fund.



*With Reuters and Agência Estado



