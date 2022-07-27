IMF sees greater increase in Brazilian GDP in 2022, but forecast for 2023 declines; global projections worsened | Economy

The revision of Brazilian GDP this year went against the grain of global data – for the world economy, the fund reduced its growth forecast in relation to the March report, from 3.8% to 3.2%.

Even though, Brazilian growth this year should be lower than that of almost all the countries that had their data revised this Tuesday: Only Germany (1.2%) and Russia (-6%) are expected to perform worse this year. It also lags behind the estimate for Latin America and the Caribbean, which should grow, as a whole, 3% this year. (see estimates for other countries and regions below)

As for the next year, the estimate for Brazil followed the global trend, and also retreated. From an expected 1.4% rise in the March report, the IMF now sees an expansion of just 1.1%.

Worldwide, the worsening in estimates was slightly more pronounced: The fund estimates GDP growth of 2.9% in 2023, 0.7 percentage point lower than expected in the January report.

Explanations for the worsening

According to the IMF, the global economy contracted in the second quarter of this year, driven mainly by Russia (due to the war in Ukraine and the sanctions applied by other countries) and China (where long periods of lockdowns to contain the pandemic of Covid-19 hampered activities).

Consumption in the United States, which was below expectations, also harmed the performance of the global economy, as well as inflation.

“Global inflation has been revised upwards thanks to food and energy prices, as well as enduring supply and demand imbalances, and is expected to hit 6.6% in advanced economies and 9.5% in emerging markets and in developing economies”, the IMF pointed out in the report.

The IMF report is pessimistic about the future of the global economy, and points out that risks to the outlook “are heavily skewed to the downside”.

“The war in Ukraine could lead to a sudden halt in gas imports from Russia; inflation could be harder to contain than anticipated – either if labor markets turn ‘tighter’ than expected or if expectations for inflation is unmoored –; tougher credit conditions could lead to indebtedness in emerging markets and developing economies; new waves of Covid and lockdowns, as well as an escalating housing crisis, could exacerbate slowing Chinese growth; and geopolitical fragmentation can hamper global trade and cooperation”, describes the IMF.