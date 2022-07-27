In conversation with Maria Bruaca, Filó exposes crime and gives secret details of his past: “Mardito”

Tadeu’s mother (José Loreto) will surprise Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) with a revelation

Filó (left) and Maria Bruaca (right) in Pantanal. Photos: Reproduction / TV Globo
In wetlandFiló (Dira Paes) will surprise Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) with a revelation about her past. According to information from columnist André Romano, from the TV Observatory, José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will tell a secret and will expose a crime.

In conversation with the wife of tenorio (Murilo Benício), the mother of Thaddeus (José Loreto) will say that she was once a “woman of life”. The former call girl, then, will mention that she fell into this life after being raped in childhood, in a sequence scheduled to air at the end of August, according to Romano.

Not only did I have it, but I was a woman for a long time. When I was twelve years old, I didn’t have a gourd anymore… If it were for me, I would also play with dolls at that age. I was taken by force… And I fell into life because of that… Like so many other girls out there“, will lament the housewife.

Perplexed, the lover of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will ask about the cook’s family. Stirred, the pantaneira will explain that she had no support and that she was still ‘chased away’. “forum they [família] who would throw me out of the house… He said he couldn’t accept such shame… Look at that lady. the mardito [abusador] back to his family. I went to the world… I didn’t even have the whole body formed“,

