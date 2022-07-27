Inflation may still return to target in 2023, says former BC director

BRASÍLIA – Although the financial market takes it for granted that the central bank will not meet the inflation target for three years in a row, Fabio Kanczukwho recently left the agency and is the new head of Macroeconomics at ASA Investments, trusts that inflationary convergence in 2023 is a game that the BC can still play. To be successful, however, the monetary authority must have to continue the interest rate shock at the height of the electoral campaign – which has not happened since 2002 -, with rate hikes Selic at least until October, ending the cycle at 14.25% per year.

For Kanczuk, who left the Central Bank’s Economic Policy Directorate in December and was in charge of most of the current Selic increase process, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) should continue to raise basic interest rates until there are clear signs that the adjustment is slowing the economy and the inflation. This should take place at the end of the year, after the “total party” of the aid created by “PEC Kamikaze”. “But if [a economia] not slow down, the BC continues [subindo]. Which is what has been happening in recent months”, he warns, in an interview with Estadão/Broadcast after taking over the new position at Alberto Safra’s manager earlier this month.

Aid Brasil of R$600 is one of the benefits of the PEC “Kamikaze”; Fábio Kanczuk assesses that, with “everyone with money”, it is very difficult for the economy to slow down in the third quarter Photograph: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

So far, the BC has only signaled a new increase in the Selic rate at next week’s Copom, from 13.25% to 13.50% or 13.75%, and that interest rates should remain more restrictive for longer to achieve inflation. around the center of the target in 2023 (3.25%, band up to 4.75%), from its current projection of 4.0%.

With Brazil more advanced in high interest rates, Kanczuk still analyzes that the country should have an economic brake before the US, despite current fears in the market that the US economy may already be in recession.

Read the main points of the interview below.

What is the expectation for this new phase in the financial market? What made the ASA project different?

I always reconciled teaching at USP with staying in the market, I already had about 15 years in the financial market before going to the government [para o Ministério da Fazenda]. The difference this time is that, before going to the government, I think that what differentiated me was the modeling and identification of shocks, which I improved a little in the BC. But there is something different now is having seen the “kitchen”, seeing how the thing works. When the market dwells on something, I’m more likely to see if it’s dwelling on something relevant or not. Regarding the ASA, there are two different things: the structure and the issue of being multi-strategy. Alberto Safra starts from the principle that he wants to have a tremendous asset in 15, 20 years and sets up a robust business, it doesn’t look like a boutique. And he also wants to have all the strategies in here. In the economic area, I have to try to meet or hinder all of them. My work as an economist becomes more interesting, difficult.

And is there something that the market is thinking about now that you have a different assessment?

In monetary policy in particular, the impression I have in general is that people are kind of understanding the central bank’s signal of concern about the anchoring of inflation and the lack of monetary policy signals in the economy, although I see a bit of confusion about how much the numbers that the BC puts in the projections are or are not relevant for decision making.

But Focus indicates that BC is not convincing the market about reaching the target in the relevant horizon. How do you rate BC’s communication?

The truth is, everyone, including me, is trying to make money. So, while you are making money, you say that the BC is doing very well, when you lose, you say that you just do stupid things. So for now, for me, it’s a spectacle. If ASA starts losing money, I change my mind and say BC is doing everything wrong.

But market projections do not show confidence that the BC will meet the target in 2023, as it should happen in 2022 and has already happened in 2021. Is it still credible to meet the target for next year or is the BC already showing signs of abandonment?

It’s a playable game, yes. The BC, at each meeting, makes a flight plan that has shown that it is possible to make the convergence on the relevant horizon at that moment. At the last meeting, to make this possible, [o BC disse] that the interest would not stop at 13.25% [como previa a Focus], was going above 13.25% and staying high for a longer period. In this week’s Focus, the interest goes up to 13.75%. The BC must say: I’m not going to do 13.75%, I’m going beyond and I’m not going to fall that fast. I’m going to stay longer with the high interest rate, that’s what will make inflation converge to the target.

So, what are you saying is that the BC goes beyond the 13.75% Selic signal?

Exactly. My impression is yes. The BC has to try to pursue the goal, with 13.75% it will not be able to. Will make a flight plan that goes above 13.75%. The current forward guidance is non-committal, it’s just a flight plan that can be completely changed and that has been changed a lot of times this year. BC says one thing and does another, because it didn’t promise, it was just an initial idea that depends on the data. But, in terms of the flight plan, the BC should say that it goes beyond 13.75%, and that, at the next meeting, it should increase again, perhaps with a smaller magnitude, but you can’t stop at 13.75% . Then, if very good inflation data comes, it may even stop, but it is not the flight plan that the BC should indicate at next week’s Copom.

And when would the cycle end?

My impression is that the BC continues to rise until I see clear signs that monetary policy is having an effect. I thought that the Brazilian economy had to be slowing down, but it still isn’t. It already has enough interest to make the economy slow down. Now you have the money that will fall into the account, the R$ 600 [Auxílio Brasil]O [vale] for taxi drivers… The total party, everyone with money. In the third quarter, it will be very difficult for the economy to slow down. This confuses more what is happening. My guess is that, in the fourth quarter, we will finally see the economy slow down. Then the BC will have peace of mind to stop. But, if it doesn’t slow down, the BC will continue as well, which is what has happened in recent months. BC says: I really wanted to stop, but I can’t.

What is the official ASA scenario?

Our baseline scenario is for a Selic rate of 14.25%, ending in October, then up 0.50 percentage point in August to 13.75%, 0.25 point in September and 0.25 point in October. The other meeting is in December, when the BC should already see the deceleration [da economia]and there for.

As a recent member of the BC, do you believe that independence will make a difference to give the BC comfort to continue the cycle of high interest rates at the height of the electoral campaign?

In our domestic scenario, the BC raises interest rates during the election, which is not a typical thing. I would say it has an effect of autonomy. But the big effect is in the change of government. Imagine if Lula happens to win, there will be continuity of the same board, Roberto [Campos Neto, presidente do BC] continues to touch monetary policy independently of the government. It’s a huge gain.

But, as the interest rate hike is unpopular, isn’t there a risk that the BC will be very much in the crosshairs of the candidates’ heated speeches?

I believe there will be this risk, maybe there will be a little complaint. But the impression I have for having passed through there and having raised so much interest, from 2% to 10%, without any complaints, is that there must be no real political pressure. I don’t see that autonomy did that. Even before autonomy, no one complained, we were always free to raise interest rates.

According to its projection, the Selic will reach the same peak as the previous cycle, of 14.25%, when the lack of fiscal control was pointed out as the reason for such a high interest rate. Is it the same case now?

Yes, it happened to be the same 14.25%. Is it the same again? It’s tighter than before because we now have lower neutral interest rates. There was an important change in credit in Brazil in relation to BNDES earmarked credit. Now, it’s going to have an effect on inflation much faster than the time before.

With the successive fiscal offensives of the government, the expression that the BC was a “passenger” in the fight against inflation became famous. Does the latest billion-dollar election eve aid package show that this is increasingly true?

I don’t share the passenger’s story. If fiscal policy is not helping to fight inflation, the BC will have to do more monetary policy. But it’s not that he’s a passenger, that he can’t do this job. You can keep raising the interest until the thing [controle da inflação] happen. So it’s not that fleeting. It is affected, but not an defenseless victim of fiscal policy.

Can you calculate the impact on inflation of the Benefits PEC?

The new stimulus has an overall effect, in terms of numbers, small, something like 0.20 percentage point on inflation. It’s not much, but it changes the feeling of risk a lot. It has created a situation in which there is a weaker institutional part and which can lead to something worse. It’s more a feeling that the fiscal got worse and has to make a monetary adjustment because of that.

How important would a fiscal anchor be for monetary policy? And what is the impact of a change or end of the ceiling?

It’s very convenient to have a new anchor, new roof, new rule to put in place. That must happen, I don’t know what the format will be, it will depend on who will win the election. From the financial market point of view, it gives a little more peace of mind. It’s in the Constitution. In Brazil, we know that it is easy to change the Constitution, but it takes a while, a month. It has some stability. It’s the strongest we can get in Brazil. From a political point of view, if it manages to signal that, in the medium and long term, the debt is sustainable, it generates benefits today, which is positive for government officials.

The BC has highlighted the impact of imported inflation on the difficult price scenario in Brazil. Should the Fed’s rate hike cycle help control inflation here, or should the effect that has been felt on the exchange rate stand out?

In the short term, the dollar prevails and short-term inflation rises. In the medium and long term, it helps. The American economy goes into recession, then industrial goods fall and help Brazil. As BC’s work has to do with the medium and long term, it helps. The Fed is late and should take some time, but I would say that it is positive for controlling inflation in Brazil. Of course, the activity here will also suffer.

You spoke at the beginning about your differential in identifying shocks and their effects on the economy. After two atypical years, what is the prognosis for the global and local economy?

Interest rates are already tight here, and in the US, financial conditions are finally reaching neutral. Even with the stimulus, my impression is that the Brazilian economy is starting to feel, to slow down, perhaps to go into recession at the end of this year. In the US, only in the middle of next year. There is a discussion in the market about whether the US economy is already in recession. Our impression is that the monetary policy has not yet had time to be so tight to cause this deceleration. We project something like Brazil’s GDP growth of 2% this year and zero next year.