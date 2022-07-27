Inter sees difficult negotiation for Bustos and preaches caution on the side

Internacional are not optimistic about the signing of Nahuel Bustos. According to President Alessandro Barcellos, the agreement is complicated and is not at an advanced stage. The representative also preached caution about hiring a right-back to fill the gap created by the departure of Heitor.

“Our football department is working so that we can meet the needs of the team. [Nahuel Bustos] it’s more of a listed and observed name. It belongs to the City Group, which has several clubs around the world and many business possibilities. We are monitoring. There’s nothing right and we don’t talk about names when there isn’t some kind of breakthrough. We consulted, probed for a possible contract, which does not exist today”, said Barcellos to UOL Sport, in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the report, Colorado made a one-year loan investment with an option to buy the 24-year-old forward. However, the City Group only wants to sell the athlete. The refusal to loan periods has already made River Plate withdraw from the agreement for him.

Regarding the right-back that the club intends to announce to replace the departure of Heitor, who was loaned to Cercle Brugge, from Belgium, the representative adopted the same cautious tone and preferred not to guarantee signings.

“Given the departure of Heitor, we are evaluating a player for the position. But we have Bustos [Fabricio, lateral direito] that is coming back, and the Market that can play there. We are attentive to the national and international market to seek a replacement”, he said.

Colorado races against time. To count on the reinforcements in the games of the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana, against Melgar, from Peru, the agreements must be finalized until next Saturday (30).

“We are always trying to shorten the deadlines. But we can register later in the Sudamericana. We are working with the required haste, but with care to make the best deal for the club”, concluded Barcellos.