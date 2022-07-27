Investigation suspected of illegal gold purchase by tech giants. Read more about what the Federal Police said about the case

The Federal Police recently opened an investigation into the purchase of illegal gold in Brazil. Google, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft are involved in the action. According to the information released, there is a suspicion that an Italian refiner illegally bought gold in the Amazon rainforest region, supplying the item to the aforementioned technology companies. So, to know more about the case, check out below.

Tech giants and the investigation into the use of illegal gold

Thus, according to the records of the four companies, the purchase of gold took place directly from the Italian private company Chimet. The purchase would have happened because such technology companies tend to use small amounts of the metal in circuit boards.

And, according to the Federal Police, the accusation is that Chimet would have bought millions of dollars in gold from the company CHM do Brasil. On the other hand, the Brazilian company, supposedly, would have acquired the metal illegally, by prospectors. CHM, in its defense of the accusations, stated that all its gold is acquired legally, including documentation.

However, Chimet has already said in a statement that it has severed ties with CHM upon learning of the allegations. This happened in October of last year. At that time, the Federal Police carried out several operations in 9 different states, in addition to the Federal District.

Finally, according to research by Instituto Escolhas, Brazil produced 84 tons of illegal gold between 2019 and 2020. This represents an increase of 23% compared to 2017 and 2018. This amount is also equivalent to about half of all the production of Brazil.

