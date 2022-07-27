IPCA-July 15: milk rises 22% in the month and 57% in the year; gasoline drops 5%

The Extended Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), preview of Brazil’s official inflation index, rose 0.13% in July compared to June, the lowest monthly change in more than 2 years, and slowed to 11 .39% in 12 months thanks to the impact of the reduction in ICMS rates on fuel and electricity prices.

Inflation slowed, driven by the decline in prices of fuels (-4.88%), mainly from Gasoline (-5.01%) and the ethanol (-8.16%), and the residential electrical energy (-4.61%). With that, the groups transport (-1.08%) and housing (-0.78%) together contributed to reduce the IPCA-15 by 0.36 percentage point in the month.

But the data released this Tuesday (26) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) also brought negative numbers. The biggest impact on the IPCA-15 (+0.25 pp) came from the group food and drinks (+1.16%), which accelerated in relation to June (+0.25%), and the biggest change came from clothing (+1.39%), which has already accumulated an increase of 11.01% in the year.

Despite the strong retraction of transport in July, the group is still the one with the highest increase in 12 months (+17.96%), ahead of clothing (+17.24%) and food and drinks (+14.60%), which had the highest increases in the month. Clothing and food and drinks also have the highest gains in the year (+11.01% and +9.67%, respectively).

The positive highlights in the accumulated in 1 year, of smaller increases, are the groups Communication (+3.20%) and housing (+6.46%), with the latter influenced by the 4.86% retraction in residential electricity prices. Housing declines 1.02% in the year, driven by the sharp drop of 17.41% in electricity bills.

With the increase of 0.13% in July, the IPCA-15 is already up 5.79% in 2022 (above the ceiling of the Central Bank’s target for the full year IPCA, which is 5%). See, below, the groups that have pushed inflation up and down the most in the month, in the year and in 12 months:

Variation Group In July In the year in 12 months food and drinks 1.16% 9.67% 14.60% Housing -0.78% -1.02% 6.46% household articles 0.39% 8.33% 14.47% Clothing 1.39% 11.01% 17.24% transport -1.08% 6.23% 17.96% Health and personal care 0.71% 7.04% 7.14% Personal expenses 0.79% 4.52% 7.74% Education 0.07% 6.33% 6.74% Communication -0.05% 2.16% 3.20% Total 0.13% 5.79% 11.39%

In food and drinksO long life milk rose 22.27% in July alone and was responsible for the greatest impact on the indicator (0.18 pp), in addition to accumulating a significant increase of 57.42% in the year. Some derivatives also registered strong inflation in the month, such as cream cheese (+4.74%), butter (+4.25%) and cheese (+3.22%).

With that, the item milk and derivatives rose 11.43% in the month and accumulates a high of 30.19% in the year and 33.52% in 12 months, behind only tubers, roots and vegetables (+50.58%) and slightly ahead of hotels and vegetables (+32.53%) and fruits (+32.42%).

Variation In July In the year in 12 months food and drinks 1.16% 9.67% 14.60% Cereals, vegetables. and oilseeds 0.29% 6.55% -2.24% Flours, starches and pasta 1.86% 14.75% 20.46% Tubers, roots and vegetables -14.19% 13.98% 50.58% Sugars and derivatives 0.72% 7.88% 17.32% Vegetables and greens -2.23% 27.91% 32.53% fruits 4.03% 16.15% 32.42% Meat -0.64% 3.26% 3.93% fish -0.33% 3.99% 7.17% Processed meat and fish 0.79% 3.37% 7.45% birds and eggs 1.02% 3.89% 18.64% milk and dairy products 11.43% 30.19% 33.52% baked goods 1.91% 14.79% 17.33% Oil and fat -0.36% 19.12% 26.94% Drinks and infusions -0.16% 9.40% 18.74% canned and preserved 0.90% 10.36% 13.27% salt and condiments 1.27% 9.00% 12.18% Food away from home 1.27% 5.20% 7.58%

Variation In July In the year in 12 months Clothing 1.39% 11.01% 17.24% men’s clothing 1.97% 13.51% 21.05% Women’s clothing 1.32% 12.57% 19.22% Kids clothing 0.50% 7.99% 14.89% shoes and accessories 1.57% 10.26% 15.49% Jewelry and Jewelry 0.48% 2.93% 4.74% fabrics and haberdashery 0.81% 5.51% 10.45%

Variation In July In the year in 12 months transport -1.08% 6.23% 17.96% Public transportation 2.09% 6.17% 19.33% Own vehicle 0.79% 9.21% 15.78% Fuels (vehicles) -4.88% 2.11% 20.76%

Variation In July In the year in 12 months Housing -0.78% -1.02% 6.46% rent and fees 0.78% 5.93% 8.67% repairs 0.31% 4.44% 9.78% cleaning items 1.97% 11.25% 15.10% Fuels (domestic) -0.43% 8.19% 24.02% residential electrical energy -4.61% -17.41% -4.86%

