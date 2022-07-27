iPhone: 7 features that will change the way you use your phone | Productivity

The iPhone (iOS), although it has a more limited system than Android, still offers some customization features that can improve the way you use your phone. Widgets, for example, can facilitate certain quick actions, such as replying to an email or checking tasks for the day. Focus mode, on the other hand, can help you with routine activities, keeping your smartphone working specifically during work, study or leisure hours.

The way you interact with notifications can also be modified, as well as Control Center shortcuts and home screen icons. In the list below, the TechTudo gathered seven tips on how to make your iPhone even more functional and personalized. Check out.

4 ‘Secret’ Functions You Need to Test on Your iPhone

How to Change iCloud Password on an iPhone

1 of 8 List brings together seven iPhone customization functions; see — Photo: Reproduction/Unsplash List brings together seven iPhone customization functions; see — Photo: Reproduction/Unsplash

📝 Is it possible to track a turned off iPhone? Find out on the TechTudo Forum.

iPhone widgets were introduced with the iOS 14 update, and they are very useful features for customizing your phone’s home screen. In addition, shortcuts can also facilitate the usability of the smartphone, as it is possible to check information more quickly with them – when using an email widget, for example, it is possible to view the pending tasks of the day.

The Widgets options are diverse, and include those that show battery percentage, active alarms, current temperature and even the latest news from Brazil and the world. To add them to the iPhone, tap and press on a free area of ​​the home screen and press on the “+” icon, which will be displayed in the upper left corner of the screen. Then select the desired icon and tap on it.

To set the widget size, just swipe the screen to the left side. When finished, just tap on “Add Widget” and it will be available on the home screen. It is worth remembering that it is necessary to download the apps to have access to their icons on the phone.

2 of 8 Adding a widget to the iPhone home screen (iOS) — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro Adding a widget to the iPhone home screen (iOS) — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro

Removing apps from the Home Screen can also be a good solution to keep your phone organized and even ensure more privacy while using it. That’s because the technique allows you to quickly “hide” apps – which can make your phone more secure in case of theft or theft, for example (see here for other ways to hide apps).

To do this, tap and press the app icon for a few seconds. Then tap “Remove app” and then select “Remove from Home Screen” option. As a result, the app icon will no longer be available on the home screen, but you will still be able to find it from the App Library.

3 of 8 Removing little-used apps from the home screen — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Removing little-used apps from the home screen — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

3. Customize different Focus Modes

iOS 15 introduced Focus mode, a feature that allows you to set times for different tasks to help users improve productivity during the day. By default, the feature silences mobile notifications and alerts – but if necessary, you can select important people and apps to continue to receive notifications.

To activate the feature, go to the iPhone settings (iOS) and press on “Focus”. There, you can configure different options such as “Do Not Disturb”, “Sleep”, “Personal” and Work.” An interesting aspect of the mode is that you can even define which start screens will be available in each Focus you create.

4 of 8 Customizing different “Focus” modes on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro Customizing different “Focus” modes on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

“Do Not Disturb” can be a good choice for moments that require a higher level of concentration, while in “Work” mode you can only allow notifications of important calls or messages from co-workers, for example.

In “Sleep” mode, you can set rest times and thus stop alerts so they don’t disturb you. The “Personal” mode can be useful for completing homework or enjoying an afternoon of movies with the family, for example.

It is worth mentioning that all modes can be customized according to your preference, and it is also possible to create a new one by tapping on the “+” icon in the upper right corner of the screen. That way, you can set focus modes for different goals – like exercising, playing video games or reading books, for example.

4. Review Mobile Notifications

The iPhone allows extensive configuration regarding notifications, which allows you to make your phone’s usability according to what you want. You can individually define how each app will notify you, which has a direct impact on how the user interacts with a specific service.

For each of the downloaded apps, you can allow notifications to appear on the lock screen, in the notification center, or as banners displayed at the top of the screen. Furthermore, it is also possible to choose how the alerts will be grouped and how sounds will be played.

5 of 8 Exploring the different formats of alerts — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Exploring the different alert formats — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

In addition, there are more general features, such as the Scheduled Resume, for example, which groups less urgent notifications to send them all at once. In this case, you can define which apps you consider less important. The previews also apply to all alerts, and allow the user to define whether the notification content will be visible when the screen is locked, for example.

To access notifications settings on iPhone (iOS), go to settings and tap on “Notifications”. To set individual alerts for each app, just swipe the screen down and tap on the software in question.

5. Review how Face ID and codes work

Face ID works as a form of security authentication on iPhone. The feature is able to recognize features of the face through the cell phone camera, and works like a password. It is useful mainly for its practicality, as it is enough to look at the screen in order to release the use of the smartphone, or to confirm financial transactions.

In addition, Face ID can be used to access the Wallet app, serve as double authentication to open messaging or digital banking apps, and download apps from the App Store. Another possible function is to confirm the user’s identity when using the password autofill feature. These options can be kept or deleted by you, as you see fit.

6 of 8 Setting up Face ID on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Setting up Face ID on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

To set up Face ID, go to iPhone settings and tap on “Face ID & Passcode”. There, the user can register the face and configure the feature for him to do the recognition even if the person is wearing a mask, glasses or another alternative look.

In addition, it is also possible to enable “Require Attention to Face ID”, a setting that requires the user to look at the camera before access to the device is granted, which provides an additional level of security.

6. Modify your Control Center

You can also change the way you interact with your iPhone by changing the Control Center icons. In this way, by replacing them with new shortcuts or by adding the most used ones, the user can facilitate access to certain apps or mobile features. To make the change, go to the phone’s settings, swipe down and tap on “Control Center”.

Then click on the “+” icon next to the available resources to add them to the Control Center and on the “-” icon to remove them. By tapping and pressing the three bars on the right side of the control, you can also rearrange the shortcuts the way you prefer.

Some useful options among the available icons are the flashlight, Shazam (to identify songs) and the screen recording quick access button. But, it is worth remembering, the ideal is to customize the resource according to your usability preference.

7 of 8 Editing the iPhone Control Center (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Editing the iPhone Control Center (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

7. Modify how specific apps work

Another feature of the iPhone allows you to configure how the interaction with each of the downloaded apps will be individually. To do this, just access the settings and slide the screen down until you find the tab that groups all the apps installed on your smartphone. Then select the desired application to access the specific settings for each app.

There, the user can allow the application to have access to the device’s location or cellular data, for example. You can also define the type of use that the app can have with Siri – such as, for example, if it can appear in the suggestions or in the search. In addition, you can also set how notifications will appear on your iPhone screen and adjust them to your preference.

8 of 8 Accessing an app in the settings to change the available settings individually — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Accessing an app in the settings to change the available settings individually — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

with information from apple and wired

See too: How to clear iPhone caches and clear app data to free up memory