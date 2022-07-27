Is it worth buying Ethereum amidst anticipation for upgrade? experts answer

Ethereum (ETH) is the highlight of the month in the crypto market after reaching a high of 50% in July alone. Its performance is far superior to that of Bitcoin (BTC), for example, which, even without its best moment, has not exceeded 15% gains in the same period.

The reason, experts say, is the expectation around an update scheduled for the week of September 19 that has been long-awaited and promises to abandon the current mining mechanism to adopt the more ecological model called Proof-of-Stake (Proof of Participation).

The update is called “The Merge”, alluding to the combination of the currency’s current network with a secondary network that is already up and running in the new standard. After being postponed last year, the change was expected for June and, by all indications, should be about to be implemented.

But with almost two months to go, is it worth getting in now to try and enjoy the rally? According to experts consulted by the Crypto+ on Monday (26), probably not at this time.

“Today it is the rumor, it is the speculation that is forcing this rise. It is important to remember that, when the Merger arrives, there will be more ETH on the market, because there are several people with ETH locked and they may want to sell. So I strongly believe that right after the Merge we will have a considerable drop”, says Ney Pimenta, CEO of the cryptocurrency marketplace BitPreço.

“But in the medium and long term, I believe we will see growth provided by new technology, especially in DeFi”, comments the crypto sector executive, who confesses to having exchanged his bitcoins for Ethereum some time ago to take advantage of the appreciation seen in July.

According to trader Vinícius Terranova, the moment is delicate to buy Ethereum after the 50% surge this month. The expert points out that the cryptocurrency is in a zone of difficult transposition in the pair with BTC – that is, the trend now is for ETH to lose value in relation to the main crypto on the market.

“We hit the top of a falling channel, at the moment it has much more chance to seek the bottom of the channel. Mainly after a 31% up move with a 34% peak [contra o Bitcoin]”, pointed out the technical analyst participating in the InfoMoney CoinDesk dedicated to crypto.

“It’s not a natural move for a bear market. In short: don’t buy Ethereum now.”

Long term situation is different

If buying now can be risky after a 50% rally, Ethereum remains on the list of digital assets with high potential for long-term appreciation, in the opinion of the CEO of BitPreço. For Pimenta, the update scheduled for September should eventually have an impact on blockchain operating costs, which should help attract more users.

“This innovation removes a growth inhibitor from the Ethereum blockchain. [No longo prazo] it’s not speculation, it’s really a game-changer in terms of technology”, points out Pimenta, for whom a new fall in asset prices may represent yet another buying opportunity given the potential of the novelty.

If the Ethereum Merger is a success, assesses the expert, the cryptocurrency could soar to the point of reaching a market value even higher than that of Bitcoin.

“I believe that [o sucesso da atualização] will bring more pressure to the way of Bitcoin mining. There is a chance that the ETH market will become more valuable than Bitcoin. Maybe in a five or 10-year horizon, but there is a risk”.

