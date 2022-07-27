Isadora testifies against Joaquim in Beyond the Illusion

Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) is in a really complicated situation, even being suspected of the murder of Abel (Adriano Petermann), and now he’s doing everything he can to get out of prison. However, these suspicions will grow even stronger when isadora (Larissa Manoela) testifies against her husband during the next chapters of Beyond the Illusion.

Isadora started to discover all the frames that Joaquim created during all this time, being scared by so many revelations and horrible things he did to satisfy her petty desires. It even made her feel relieved to have walked away from her husband while there was still time, and now, she discovered something even worse.

Deputy Salvador will give the voice of arrest to Joaquim. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Deputy Salvador (Jorge Lucas) discovered a cufflink at the crime scene, and showed it to some people in the hope that someone would recognize and help in the case. It was at that moment that Isadora saw and recognized that the cufflink belonged to Joaquim, immediately informing the sheriff, who had further increased her suspicions on the crook. Úrsula’s son (Bárbara Paz) despairs when he discovers that he is being wanted by the police and makes the decision to flee to Rio de Janeiro until this suspicion is closed.

Of course, that wouldn’t be forgotten that easily, because as soon as Joaquim returns to Campos, Salvador gives him the voice of prison, leaving him completely scared with what is happening. Now it will be up to the crook and his mother to come up with a new scheme to get out of this situation. Keep following the 24-hour Journal to stay on top of the plot of Beyond Illusion.