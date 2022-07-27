Issuance of new identity card starts in RS – 07/26/2022 – Daily life

The issuance of the new CNI (National Identity Card), which will gradually replace the old identities with the RG (General Registry) number, started quite confused this Tuesday (26).

Porto Alegre is the first Brazilian capital to issue the document, exclusively for first copies. In other words: for those who are making their identity for the first time in their lives or for the first time in that State.

The new CNI is issued without the RG, only with the CPF number, and brings technological innovations such as a QR code, which can inform if the document is legitimate or if it has been lost, and the MRZ code, similar to that of passports, which now it will allow the bearer to enter Mercosur countries.

Hearing on the news that the IGP (Instituto-Geral de Perícias) would be issuing the identity of the new model and that the procedure was free, many people who did not need a first copy, but a second copy, flocked to the place, in the Azenhan neighborhood from 6 am. In addition to the crowded lobby, a queue of about 80 meters formed in front of the institute in the early afternoon.

The IGP service takes place from 8 am to 6 pm, but at 2:15 pm the servers communicated who was still in line outside the institute that there would be no more passwords for service that day. Until the end of the afternoon, the servers would serve the people who were already in the lobby with a password.

This Tuesday, the IGP claims to have carried out 468 consultations, 97 of which were dispatched using the new model.

The second copy is also issued by the IGP, but costs between R$ 81.84 (issued within 15 business days) and R$ 106.39 (within three business days) and, in this case, the document delivered is the conventional model. The issuance of the new CNI for all roads does not yet have a set date to start.

The confusion ended up harming those who needed to make the document regardless of the model. Maria da Glória de Azevedo, for example, took advantage of the school holidays to identify her grandson Felliphe Carvalho, 9. She only found out about the document’s innovation while waiting in line.

“As he’s going to start going to school by school transport, I think it’s dangerous for him to circulate without any documents. I didn’t know anything about this new model. Did I need to start right on the children’s vacation?”, said Maria da Glória.

Cases such as Maria dos Remédios Lucas da Silva, 36, and her daughter Ana Cristina Lucas dos Santos, 9, were rare. Both made the new model document. Mother and daughter are from Pedro 2º, in Piauí, and moved to Porto Alegre about eight months ago, to accompany Maria dos Remédios’ husband, who works in construction.

“I had made my identity as a teenager and she was already opening up. In some job selections, they were not accepting. I took advantage of this story of the new model and brought her [Ana] to do hers too”, says Maria.

The withdrawal of the document takes place after 15 working days. The digital version is available for those who have registered on the federal government’s gov.br digital platform, after removing the physical model.

The shelf life is five years for children up to 11 years old on the date of shipment. For those aged between 12 and 59, it will be valid for ten years. People over 60 will not need to change the document. Current model documents are valid until the end of February 2032.

Information that can already be entered in the current model, such as social name, health conditions (diabetes, hemophilia or disabling diseases) or accessibility symbols, may also be included in the CNI. Just present the supporting documents or medical reports.

The IGP stations in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul will start issuing the document on August 4th. According to the Ministry of Justice schedule, in August the document will also be issued in Acre, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Minas Gerais and Paraná.

By March 2023, the expedition should take place throughout Brazil.

What is needed to get the new CNI

See what documents are requested for the issuance of the new model, which is only made, for now, for the first copy of each citizen:

Under 16 years old: must be accompanied by one of the legal representatives (parents or grandparents) listed on the certificate. When accompanied by a tutor or guardian, they must carry the original (or certified copy) of the court decision that designated them

singles: must present the original, updated, legible birth certificate, or a certified copy

Married: must present the original, updated, legible marriage certificate, or certified copy

Legally separated or divorced: must present the original, updated marriage certificate or certified copy with annotation of separation/divorce or marriage annulment together with birth certificate

Widowers: must present the original, updated, legible marriage certificate, or certified copy and the death certificate (or death recorded on the marriage certificate)

Interdicted: must present the certificate according to the marital status, including the interdiction annotation. This certificate must be the original, updated or certified copy. Must be accompanied by a legal guardian