It went bad for startups: investments in venture capital in Brazil fell 62% in the second quarter; investor shifts focus to private equity

The fact that the investments are scarcer and investors more rigorous is nothing new. The global economic crisis, resulting from the pandemic, and its consequences – such as high inflation and rising interest rates – brought volatility to the market.

Therefore, investors in the field have changed their focus and are now looking for companies that are already established and with consistent results.

The volume of resources invested in venture capital — startups and early-stage companies — dropped 51.8% in the period between the first half of 2021 and 2022. In numbers, investments fell from BRL 22.4 billion to BRL 11.6 billion.

In this scenario, investments in private equity — larger companies and generally privately held, that is, without shares on the stock exchange — became the favorites in the first half of 2022.

Despite headwinds, the market remains heated. Investments in private equity and venture capital totaling R$ 28.1 billion were allocated between January and June.

Of this amount, more than half, that is, R$ 16.5 billion were made in the second quarter of this year. The value represents an increase of 17.8% in relation to the same period last year – which was R$ 14 billion.

The data are from research carried out by KPMG and the Brazilian Association of Private Equity and Venture Capital (Abvcap).

Sectors that are in the sights of investors

Between April and June, almost 50% of the investments were made in financial services, information technology and retail companies.

The research by KPMG and Abvcap confirms what the Distrito report, released earlier this month, points out: Brazil continues to be an attractive country for investments in technology companies, especially startups.

Private equity: the investment of the time

The preference for private equity demonstrates, among other factors, that investors are focused on companies with more consolidated results.

Investments in funds of this modality jumped from BRL 2.3 billion in the first half of 2021 to BRL 16.5 billion in the same period this year. But it was mainly the last three months that contributed to the advance.

Between April and June, private equity allocations were R$11.3 billion, up 2.17% from January to March.

More complicated scenario for startups

Times are tougher for startups. Market volatility makes investors think more than twice about allocating relatively high risk capital — which is the case for these start-ups.

As an example of this, we see the tightening of spending and the constant wave of layoffs in startups, which started in April and continue with no end in sight.

Between April and June, the amount invested in venture capital was R$ 5.2 billion, a drop of 62% compared to the same period last year.

Finally, financial (fintech), retail (retailtech) and healthcare (healthtech) startups together attracted around 44% of venture capital volumes.