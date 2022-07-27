It went viral: player drops trophy and breaks during title celebration in AP; watch video | train

An unusual moment, during the celebration of the title of the Amapaense Championship 2022 by the Train, went viral on social media this Tuesday (26). During the celebration of the state championship, on Monday night (25), the captain Alexandre Pinho dropped the trophy from his handsbreaking and taking off some pieces.
At the time the captain and other players even put their hands on their heads, but the coach Sandro Macapá, took charge of picking up the trophy from the ground (see video above). The situation, despite being captured by TV Trem, the club’s official on the internet, which was broadcasting, was not noticed by the narrators who followed in the celebration of the conquest.
“The trophy that fell is very heavy, made of wood, but it didn’t really break, it just peeled off some pieces”
— Alexandre Pinho, Trem player
Amapazão Trophy 2021, taken to celebrate the second championship and was knocked down by the player – Photo: Disclosure / FAF
The trophy that was dropped is not from this year but from last year (2021), when the Train also won the Amapá title, but the trophy was only delivered days after the final, because of an action in the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD).
THE piece was conceived by the plastic artist from Amapá, Wagner Ribeiro, makes reference to 30 years of professional football in the State, highlighting the phenomenon of the equinox that takes place in Macapá, the only capital of the country divided by the imaginary line of Ecuador, and honors the vice-president of the FAF, Paulo Roberto Rodrigues, who died in a victim of Covid-19.
The president of the Train, Socorro Marinho, assured that there was little damage and the trophy has already been sent for recovery and no part was totally damaged.