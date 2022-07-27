Izolda Cela announces departure from PDT after party supports another candidate for government of Ceará

The decision comes after the party broke its political alliance with the Workers’ Party and chose Roberto Cláudio to contest the state’s elections.

Reproduction / Twitter @donizetearruda7

Former governor Camilo Santana and current governor Izolda Cela, in Ceará



the governor Izolda Cell announced this Tuesday, 26th, its request to withdraw from the Brazilian Democratic Party (PDT). The decision comes after the party chose Roberto Cláudio to contest the October elections. In a post on social media, she said she was determined to fulfill the “honorable task” of being at the head of the Ceará. “Always asking for God’s blessings to do the best for the people of Ceará”, he wrote in the twitter. The former pedestrian mentioned that she always defended the launch of a single candidacy of the left for the local government, as a movement “against fascism, intolerance and hatred”, which did not happen. Last week, the end of the political alliance between the PDT and the Workers’ Party (PT) was confirmed, with both parties announcing candidates for the Palace of Abolition.

the party of Ciro Gomes confirmed on Sunday, 25, the name of Roberto Cláudio to the state government in a ticket with Domingos Filho (PSD) as vice. The choice, to the detriment of the name of Izolda Cela, motivated the end of the political alliance with the PT members, who saw in the decision “the denial of dialogue in the search for consensus and little appreciation for the alliance, the allies and above all, the contempt for the conquests and improvements achieved”, said the party in a note, speaking of the arrogance of the pedetistas. With the rupture, the legend of the ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Elmano de Freitas for the dispute, with the support of former governor Camilo Santana.