Izolda Cela announces PDT disaffiliation in Ceará – PontoPoder

The governor of Ceará, Izolda Cell (PDT), announced, this Tuesday (26), the request for disaffiliation of the PDT of Ceará. She was quoted as a pre-candidate for reelection, but ended up being passed over by the party’s state directorate, which launched the former mayor of Fortaleza, Roberto Claudio (PDT), as head of the governing ticket.

“We have today, through a legitimate decision of the parties that have helped to build this Project in favor of Ceará, two candidacies launched for the State Government. We could all be united against fascism, intolerance and hatred. , along with Cid, Camilo and many others. Faced with this new reality, and respecting the decisions made, I announce my request for disaffiliation from the PDT”, wrote the governor on social media.

“I continue with determination to fulfill this honorable task in command of the State Government, always asking God’s blessings to do the best for the people of Ceará”, he added.

With the decision, Izolda Cela is free, for example, to reinforce the platform of other parties in the state. The main organizer of the presidential candidate’s re-election candidacy, former governor Camilo Santana (PT) led the negotiations to assemble the PT ticket, headed by state deputy Elmano de Freitas (PT).

With the decision, the governor is ineligible – but can participate in campaigns of other parties.

‘We wish you success’, says PDT president after Izolda’s departure

the federal deputy André Figueiredo (PDT), state president of the party in Ceará, regretted Izolda’s request for disaffiliation and wished the governor success. “Good luck (to her), even though she is not in the PDT, she will always have our admiration”, he reacted. The politician said that the president had the “expectation” of being chosen to lead the governing ticket.