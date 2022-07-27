Izolda Cela leaves the PDT

Governor Izolda Cela announced the disaffiliation of the PDT. She points to the fact that there are two candidacies launched by the allied parties, decisions that she points out as legitimate. “Faced with this new reality, and respecting the decisions taken, I announce my request to withdraw from the PDT.”

“We could all be united against fascism, intolerance and hatred. I defended this from the beginning, along with Cid, Camilo and many others”, says the governor.

Izolda makes no mention of a possible new affiliation. By changing parties now, she cannot be a candidate in the next elections. In order to run, party affiliation must have occurred by April 2, six months before the election.

Check out the text posted on social media:

Today, through a legitimate decision of the parties that have helped to build this Project in favor of Ceará, we have two candidacies launched for the State Government. We could already all be united against fascism, intolerance and hatred. I defended this from the beginning, along with Cid, Camilo and so many others. Faced with this new reality, and respecting the decisions made, I announce my request to withdraw from the PDT. I continue with determination to fulfill this honorable task in command of the State Government, always asking God’s blessings to do the best for the people of Ceará.

