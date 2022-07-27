Japanese volcano erupts triggering high alert; see the video

The Sakurajima volcano, located on the island of Kyushu in Japan’s southernmost Kagoshima Prefecture, erupted on Sunday, prompting evacuations in the region.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the volcano had erupted. Images from the agency’s surveillance camera showed a plume of smoke or ash rising from the volcano.

+ Tourist falls into volcano crater after taking a selfie

The JMA announced a Level 5 alert – the highest level – asking people to evacuate. JMA advised residents of Kagoshima Prefecture and Kagoshima City to be cautious.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Japan’s nuclear regulators said no irregularities were detected at the nearby Sendai nuclear power plant, Reuters reported.

According to NASA, Sakurajima is one of the most active volcanoes in Japan, having erupted several times over the past few decades. It previously erupted in January, spewing a mile-long cloud of ash into the air.