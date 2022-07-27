Joaquim burns evidence of his frames in Além da Illusion

Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) is walking a tightrope now that his frame is being revealed little by little, increasing the chances of finally paying for the crimes he has committed for so long, but he won’t be caught that easily. In the next chapters of Beyond the Illusionthe spoiled con artist will burn important evidence of his frame, freeing him from prison.

It’s not today that Joaquim does everything he can to get out of the scams and frames he’s been doing over the months, thinking he’s the smartest man in town, but after discovering that there is concrete evidence of everything he did, he started a tireless search to retrieve them and get away with it once more, and he’s not alone on this journey.

Iolanda helps Joaquim get the evidence. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Iolanda (Duda Brack) is a strong ally of Joaquim, and gets the folder that Davi (Rafael Vitti) kept containing the evidence that the crook was stealing from the weaving plant. However, the actress does not hand over everything to her ally and demands a high amount of money as a reward, otherwise she will hand everything over to the police. Of course, Úrsula’s son (Bárbara Paz) is furious with this blackmail, but he pays the required amount and keeps the evidence.

It is at this moment that Joaquim burns the folder, eliminating once and for all the evidence of something that could get him imprisoned for a long time. However, he won’t get rid of the police that easily, as he’s being investigated for the death of Abel (Adriano Petermann), something that will be hard to get out of unscathed.