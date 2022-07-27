Jojo Todynho denies marriage crisis and criticizes follower who invented rumor: “Idle gossip”

Jojo Todynho had to speak out after a follower invented a “fake news” that she would be in crisis in her marriage to Lucas Souza

Jojo Todynho needed to go public this week to deny a “fake news” invented by a follower and disseminated on social media. The funkeira, winner of the reality show “A Fazenda” in 2020, countered the false information with his characteristic way: no mince words, “sent the real” to the person who spoke nonsense.

The situation occurred when the follower commented on a post by Jojo on Instagram, saying that her marriage with Lucas Souza would be in crisis. The arguments for this would be that the singer does not post any more photos next to her husband and that some past rumors claimed that the union of the two would not last.

It didn’t take long for Jojo appeared in the comments and made a point of answeringherself, the clueless comment: “Crisis is your life, idle gossip”, commented the funkeira, driving her fans crazy: the comment earned dozens of likes in a few minutes, and also gained a lot of support among Jojo fans .

New career paths

Last week, Jojo Todynho showed that he is in a great moment of his personal and professional life. Since she won the reality show, she has only evolved and now the news is that she will release a samba EP, entitled “Jojo as you’ve never seen it”. With the new project, the singer leaves funk a little aside to follow the samba world. With surprise appearances and re-recordings of classics of the genre, the album will be released tomorrow (27).

“In addition to the opportunity to use my voice more, I want to show that I sing and listen to different rhythms and bring references from Brazilian Popular Music”, she said in an interview with Vogue Magazine, which already promised a second edition of the project for the end of this year. Born in Bangu, a neighborhood on the west side of Rio de Janeiro, Jojo says that Samba has always been a part of family gatherings and has packed remarkable moments in her life.